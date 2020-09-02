Kokomo’s boys tennis team edged Northwestern in a 3-2 battle Tuesday on the Wildkats’ courts.
How close was the possible sectional preview? Three of the five points went three sets.
“I anticipated it to be a really good match,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said, “but I’m not sure I anticipated it to be this good, this close.”
Jon Callane staked the Kats to a quick 1-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cole Wise at No. 1 singles.
“Jon obviously has a little more experience, a little more skillset, than the other 13 players involved in the match, but Cole is getting better and he competed hard. He’s growing into his game,” Flanary said.
“After that, we had four dogfight matches that on a given night I think could go either way. I have to give Northwestern a lot of credit for their doubles play. I think their doubles just elevated their game throughout the matches.”
The Tigers (5-4) swept the doubles to take a 2-1 lead. Addison Horner and Will Lovelace defeated the Kats’ Drew Swain and Miki Sanchez 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 1. Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney defeated the Kats’ Jacob Walker and Brandon Hansen 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2.
“At 1 doubles, we were up 5-2 in the third set and [Horner and Lovelace] battled back to force a tiebreaker and came out on top. That’s experience and determination. Those are their two seniors. You have to give them credit,” Flanary said.
The Kats (6-2) ended up sweeping the singles for the win. Taylor Duncan defeated Adam Morrow 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 at No. 2 and Ty Lauderbaugh topped Caden Gaier 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 at No. 3.
“Taylor Duncan dropped his first set 6-2, was down [5-2] in his second, but claws his way back into the match by working hard and scrapping, then closes it out with a 6-1 third set,” Flanary said. “It was a little bit the same for Ty Lauderbaugh. ... He found another gear in the third.
“It was a fun match. My hat’s off to Northwestern for coming over and fighting like they did. I think on a given night with our two teams, about anything could happen. I think it’s going to make for an exciting sectional.”
Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods credited Kokomo’s Duncan for his hard-fought win at No. 2 singles.
“This match could have gone either way and it just happened to fall Kokomo’s way,” he said. “[It] was a match that stings for second but really doesn’t mean a whole lot. We got the opportunity to see a sectional opponent and now we go to work on our game to try and be better if there is a rematch.”
Kokomo is the two-time defending sectional champion. Northwestern’s last sectional title came in 1980.
WESTERN 4, TIPTON 1
The Panthers moved to 3-0 in the Hoosier Conference with the road win.
Dylan Collins and Parker Dean cruised to decisive wins in singles play. Collins won 6-1, 6-1 and Dean pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout.
The Panthers’ other points came in doubles where Mitchell Dean and Connor Beeler won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 and Arie Lowe and Miles Bowley won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
Next up for Western is league power West Lafayette on Thursday.
MAC 5, WABASH 0
Maconaquah moved to 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference (3-2 overall) with the win.
At No. 1 singles, Mason Yoars was a 6-2, 6-0 winner. At Nos. 2 and 3 singles, Hayden Maiben and Tyler Thayer posted 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Wabash forfeited the doubles points.
CASS 3, H. HEIGHTS 1
The Kings swept the singles points for a 3-1 win in a match cut short by rain.
Jack Salyers was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 1, Gannon Davis was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 2 and Ethan Johnson prevailed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.
The No. 1 doubles point was in a third set when play stopped. Cass forfeited No. 2 doubles because of illness.
ALEX 5, EASTERN 0
The closest point was No. 1 doubles where Alexandria’s duo defeated Eastern’s Jase Cloum and Luke Laubenstein 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 157, NW 192
The No. 16-ranked Panthers showed nice balance in winning the match at Green Acres.
Elizabeth Mercer led Western and was medalist with a 2-under 34. Kylee Duncan followed with a 39, Natalie Nutt carded a career-best 40 and Mady Smith had 44.
For Northwestern, Audrey Leicht led the Tigers with a 46, Audrey Koetter shot a 47, Mollie Habig had a 48 and Jocelyn Smith had a 51.
LAPEL 160, TIPTON 165, ALEXANDRIA 208
Tipton’s Emma Crawford and Lapel’s Macy Beeson carded 35s to share individual honors in the three-team match at Edgewood G.C.
Also for the Blue Devils, Lucy Quigley was a shot back at 36, Lacie Logan carded a 46 and Amaya Stowers had a 48.
“Very competitive match,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Emma had a really solid round, as did Lucy. As a group, we are right there. 165 is a good score and we definitely didn’t play flawless. If we can put it all together, it will be fun to see what happens.”
GIRLS XC
EASTERN 15, M-G 50
Eastern posted a perfect score of 15 (places 1-5) in winning the meet at the Howard County Fairgrounds.
The Comets’ top five runners were Ella Kantz in first (23:25) followed by Emily Slaughter (24:44), Alivia Salkie (24:54), Alesia Rummel (25:08) and Gracie McClain (25:12).
“It was good to see Ella win on senior night,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “The girls really stepped up, taking the first seven places in the race, which was pretty exciting. The four seniors on the team were excited to race and everyone did a great job.”
BOYS XC
M-G 25, EASTERN 34
Eastern runners Brayden Richmond (17:55) and Caleb Vogl (18:02) finished 1-2, but Madison-Grant took the next five spots. That lifted the Argylls to the win at the Howard County Fairgrounds.
Also for the Comets, J.T. Webster (21:37) was eighth, Porter Brovont (22:27) was 11th and Kamp Miller (23:26) was 12th.
“This was our senior night, and it was great to see Brayden and Caleb finish 1-2,” Cox said. “We have four seniors and they made the most of their opportunity to race [Tuesday]. The kids all raced well and I’m proud of their effort.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, DELPHI 2
The Comets improved to 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with the road win. The scoreline was 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8.
“I felt like we were a little bit up and down,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said, “but I was proud of the girls for really fighting in that last set and just finding a way to win.”
Emma Sandlin and Loralei Evans made the Comets’ offense go. Sandlin dished 49 assists and served 16 points and Evans slammed 28 kills. Kate Harrison contributed 13 kills and the freshmen duo of Shelby Rice and Jenna Odle served eight points apiece.
“Emma did a really nice job of coming up with some big sets when we needed it. Loralei and Kate had some timely kills,” Mavrick said. “Shelby came up for us in the last set with six straight points to win that set.”
KOKOMO 3, ELWOOD 0
The VolleyKats swept the visiting Panthers 25-18, 26-24, 25-15.
“In the second set, we were down 24-20, I believe, and came back and won. I was proud of their mental fortitude there,” Kokomo coach Becca Brandes said.
Correll Heath distributed 32 assists with Malori Nichols slamming nine kills, Abby Hansen putting down six kills and Jada-Claire Broomfield flooring five. Heath complemented her setting with five kills of her own.
Defensively, Nichols had 19 digs and Broomfield had 18. Heath served five aces and Broomfield and Nichols combined for five more aces.
WESTERN 3, ROSSVILLE 1
Hilary Merica floored 22 kills to lead Western past visiting Rossville in four (26-24, 27-25, 21-25, 25-15).
Also for the Panthers, Haley Scott had nine kills and five blocks, Sadie Harding distributed 23 assists, Taylor Scott had 11 digs and Linsay Guge served 22 points.
“We really showed our perseverance. We dug in and found a way to win,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
TIPP. VALLEY 3, PERU 0
The Vikings swept the visiting Bengal Tigers (25-19, 25-17, 25-13) in a TRC match.
GIRLS SOCCER
H. HEIGHTS 2, NW 1
Sarah Castillo scored Northwestern’s goal.
