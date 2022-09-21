Northwestern’s boys tennis team continued its hot play Tuesday as the Purple Tigers beat Peru 3-2 at Thrush Courts. The matchup featured teams that will enter the state tournament next week as favorites in their respective sectionals.
“Great win for our guys. Peru is very talented and tough to beat on their home courts. The guys did a great job focusing from the moment we stepped off the bus,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said.
No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun and the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney provided the Tigers with their first two points. Vonzun was a 6-2, 6-2 winner and Griswold and Kearney were 6-3, 6-2 winners.
“Aurel had a sprained ankle taped up before the match and played a smart match against a very good player [Ian Potts]. Ethan and Clayton played another really steady match. I thought their net play was really strong tonight and their ability to scramble gets better every match,” Woods said.
The No. 2 doubles team of A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley prevailed 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) for the Tigers’ third point.
“A.J. and Hudson played smart consistent doubles using placement and allowing their opponents to make mistakes. Their ability to rise above pressure in the second set was fantastic,” Woods said.
Northwestern (14-3) visits Rochester today, then visits Lafayette Jeff on Monday to close the regular season.
“Mentally we are in a good place right now,” Woods said, “but need to keep building.”
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 7, SHERIDAN 1
Owen Duff and Eli Falkenberg scored three goals apiece to lead the Class A No. 5-ranked Cougars past the Blackhawks in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. Carroll improved to 5-0 in the HHC and clinched at least a share of the title.
Also for the Cougars (11-1 overall), Jace Hollinger scored a goal, Noah Falkenberg distributed three assists, Eli Falkenberg and Cohen Miller had an assist apiece and Miller had one save in goal.
Carroll hosts Delphi on Thursday to close league play. With a win, Carroll will take the league title undefeated for the third straight year.
NW 3, OAK HILL 1
Matty Polk scored a brace to lead the Tigers past the visiting Golden Eagles.
Zach VanOsdell scored the Tigers’ first goal. Quentin Yeakel had two assists and Kai Jackson had one assist.
EASTERN 3, ANDERSON PREP 1
Eastern got down a goal early but Kyan Hanna scored off a Elijah Shafer feed to equalize. In the second half, Austin Lucas scored off a Hannah feed, and Lincoln Mentis added another goal to put the game away as the Comets picked up their first win. Isaac Horner had six saves.
“I think this game was a real confidence boost for us,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We were down and were able to fight back and control the game. Kyan moved the ball really well and Austin gave us a lot of pressure, but it was an all-around team win. We executed a lot of things we have been working on, particularly in the second half.”
TC 4, TAYLOR 2
The Trojans went up quickly with a flurry of goals in the first half, then weathered a comeback by Taylor in a non-Hoosier Heartland Conference game between league rivals.
The Titans got a pair of strikes from Ryan Fleek, off feeds from Carlos Hinojosa and Collier Thompson. Angelo Anders had 10 saves for the Titans.
“If we could stop digging holes for ourselves we just might be OK on the pitch,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “They scored their first goal with about 31-and-a-half minutes to go on the clock, and by the time three minutes went by, they scored two more. That kind of set the tone for the game. We battled back and made it 3-2 at halftime, had a chance about 10 minutes into the second half to tie it up. It hit the post and bounced out instead of inside the goal.”
MARION 4, KOKOMO 1
Kokomo and Marion were tied 1-all at halftime before the visiting Giants took over after the break.
Ben Herrera scored for Kokomo, which fell to 1-5-1 in the North Central Conference. Joey McConnell had 11 saves.
MAC 7, ROCHESTER 1
Isaac Lorenz had a hand in five goals and Bennett Isenburg was involved in four as the Braves rolled past visiting Rochester to improve to 10-1 and 4-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Lorenz scored a pair of goals and had three assists. Isenberg had two goals and two assists. Bauer Maple scored twice, and Zach Sparks had a goal and an assist.
“Mac played very well going up 7-0, which allowed the team to finish the game with the entire roster seeing valuable minutes,” Mac coach Bob Jones said. “The Braves’ defense held Rochester scoreless until the last 20 seconds of the game.”
GIRLS SOCCER
HC TOURNEY
Class 2A No. 20-ranked Western beat Benton Central 7-5 at Lafayette in the quarterfinal round of the Hoosier Conference tournament.
Lucy Weigt scored four goals and Abigail Fouts scored three. Weigt had two assists, Fouts, Liza Szerdy and Ava Wenger one assist each and Kyndal Mellady had six saves in goal.
In quarterfinal matches at Northwestern, Class 2A No. 19 Northwestern beat Rensselaer 11-2, and Class 2A No. 13 Hamilton Heights beat Tipton 5-0.
The semifinals are Thursday. Western will face Class 2A No. 16 West Lafayette while Northwestern will face Heights.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, CASS 1
The Panthers topped the Kings 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15 at Cass in Hoosier Conference East Division play.
Kieli Fogg served 22 points and had 24 assists for Western (15-6, 1-2 HC East). Kayleigh Turner had 19 assists. Kenzie Broman had 16 kills, Lacy Rathbun 15 and Kenna Smith 10. Linsay Guge served 22 points and had 26 digs.
“The girls really focused on the small stuff and produced some great plays,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Abbey Hileman had nine kills for the Kings (3-17, 0-3 HC East) and Maci Garland and Haley Miller each had seven. Maryn Zeck had 18 assists and Elly Logan had 10.
“Great effort, just came up short,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “Lots of positives and things to work on in practice.”
