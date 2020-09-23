Northwestern’s boys soccer team came back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead on Class 2A No. 9 Oak Hill at halftime, then finished the game off with a goal deep in the second half for a 3-1 victory Tuesday on the Tigers’ turf.
Jackson Hale scored twice in the first half for the Class 2A No. 20 Tigers and Drew Bowser scored in the second half. Wes Miller assisted the first and last goals. In defense, Vance Rogers had six saves, including a critical point-blank stop in the second half when an Oak Hill attacker broke free of the Tigers’ defense and was in position to equalize.
The Tigers, ranked 20th in Class 2A, improved to 10-2 and dealt potential sectional foe Oak Hill (10-1-1) its first loss.
“They obviously are a really good soccer team,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “They beat the No. 1 team in 1A, Argos, they’ve got a great defense. To get that win, I think it says a lot about us. We haven’t played as many high level teams, except for West Lafayette, as they have so to get that experience under our belt now before the tournament is huge.”
Northwestern dominated the attacking play for most of the game.
“We were really strong defensively, other than the mistake that led to their goal,” Longgood said. “I thought the majority of [Oak Hill’s] possession was in their own half, which I’m completely fine with. Any time they came past there, our defensive mids and defense stepped up huge. I thought Hunter Mohr had an excellent game and Zach Van Osdell and Weston Hearn again had an excellent game.
“And obviously you can see how dangerous we are when we get the ball forward, and we do it so quick. Jackson Hale, he distracts so many players and he can usually get around two, three guys, dish it out, then we work the ball back in and we create a lot of shots.”
ROCHESTER 4, MAC 1
Tied 1-all in the second half, Maconaquah had to play the final 20 minutes with only 10 players following a red card. The Zebras took advantage to pull away for the 4-1 win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Zach Sparks scored the Braves’ goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
TIPTON 1, NW 0
The Class A No. 5-ranked Blue Devils edged the visiting Tigers in a nail-biter in the Hoosier Conference tournament’s quarterfinal round.
Both teams return to action Thursday at Lafayette Central Catholic. Northwestern will play Rensselaer in a consolation match at 5:30 p.m. and Tipton will play Class A No. 2 LCC in a semifinal match at 7:30 p.m.
H. HEIGHTS 9, WESTERN 1
The Huskies overpowered the visiting Panthers in the HC tournament’s quarterfinal round.
Both teams return to action Thursday at West Lafayette. Western will face Benton Central in a consolation match at 5:30 p.m. and Heights will face West Lafayette in a semifinal match at 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
CASS 3, WESTERN 2
The Kings recorded a five-set win (25-22, 12-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13) in a match that had a controversial finish.
Western senior Hilary Merica recorded the 1,000th kill of her career to bring the Panthers to within 14-13 in the fifth set and complete a 6-1 run. But the Kings still had match point and on the next point the Panthers were called for an over-the-net violation to end the match.
While some Western fans disagreed with the call, Cass coach Katie Easter said it was the correct one.
“I agree with it. I was fighting for it over here,” Easter said. “She reached way over the net. Our setter couldn’t even get her hands on it. I think it was the right call.”
Cass improved 13-8 and 2-2 in Hoosier Conference East Division play and dropped Western to 11-9 and 0-3.
Taylor Rodabaugh led the Kings with 24 digs and 18 kills. Madi Rodabaugh had 22 digs and 12 kills. Kendal Johnson floored eight kills and two blocks. Maci Garland and Rylee Holt added 11 digs each. Paxtyn Hicks dished out 39 assists and collected 19 digs.
Merica was terrific in defeat. She floored a career-high 29 kills to reach 1,000 for her career.
“Hilary had a great game all the way around. Glad she could get to this milestone, she has worked hard for it,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Oliver noted setters Sadie Harding and Hayli Irvin had strong performances and Taylor Scott served 26 points.
“We are going to keep working and getting better,” Oliver said.
LAF. JEFF 3, KOKOMO 0
The Bronchos swept the Wildkats 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 in a North Central Conference match.
“They were a tough serving team and we were out of system most of the night so we struggled to put the ball away when we weren’t getting our offense set up,” Kokomo coach Becca Brandes said.
Malori Nichols floored seven kills for the Kats (9-5) and Abby Hansen and Janessa Reece had five kills apiece. Correll Heath recorded 23 assists. Defensively, Jada-Claire Broomfield had 17 digs and Nichols has 12.
BOYS TENNIS
NW 4, TAYLOR 1
One night after beating Marion, Northwestern took care of business against Taylor to push its record to 13-6.
The Tigers dominated doubles action with Ethan Kearney and Cooper Deck winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and Eastin Whaley and Sammy Shotwell winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Tigers’ other points came at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Addison Horner was a 7-6, 6-4 winner at No. 1 and Will Lovelace was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2.
“Coming off the big win [Monday] night, we decided to give our seniors a shot at the top of the singles lineup and bring up our young guys for some varsity experience,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Cooper Deck, Eastin Whaley and Sammy Shotwell all got their first varsity wins and very convincingly.
“Will Lovelace got his first singles win in his first singles match since his freshman year. I believe that was Addison’s first varsity singles match and win. A lot of good things.”
At No. 3 singles, Taylor’s Nathan Keene edged Clayton Griswold in a three-setter that came down to a 10-8 super tiebreaker.
PERU 4, MAC 1
The Bengal Tigers beat the Braves to repeat as Three Rivers Conference champions. Peru went 6-0 in league play.
The Bengals rallied for three-set wins at Nos. 1 and 3 singles to prevail in the showdown. The Braves also came into the match unbeaten in league play.
At No. 1 singles, Peru’s Ian Potts topped Mac’s Mason Yoars 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Peru’s Ben Beckman topped Mac’s Tyler Thayer 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Also for the Bengals, Leif Astrup was a 6-2, 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles and Reese Smith and Riley Smith teamed for a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
For the Braves (9-6 overall, 4-1 TRC), Wesley Yoars and Walker Hays took a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.
