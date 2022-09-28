Tipton volleyball player Ashlee Schram reached a career milestone to highlight the Blue Devils’ 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 victory over Elwood on Tuesday.
Schram entered the match with 997 career kills. She proceeded to floor 13 against the Panthers to reach and pass 1,000 for her career.
“That is the first time in school history a volleyball player has gotten 1,000 kills,” Tipton coach Missy Henry said.
Schram reached 1,000 career points in basketball last season.
The Blue Devils improved to 17-5.
CL. PRAIRIE 3, EASTERN 2
The Gophers topped the Comets in a 3-2 nail-biter in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match at Greentown. The final scoreline was 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-9.
Jenna Odle led the Comets (11-11, 5-2 HHC) with 21 kills and seven blocks. Jaeleigh Secrease was strong at net as well with six blocks. Audra Flanary recorded 10 kills, 16 service points, 17 digs and 22 service receptions. Shelby Rice had 28 digs, Katie Hendricks had 16 digs and 25 service receptions and Adalyn Downing served 18 points.
“As you can tell from the stats it was a team effort,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “The girls fought hard, but we still have some work to do on our defense and communication.”
HARRISON 3, KOKOMO 0
The visiting Raiders beat the Kats 25-16, 25-9, 25-14 in a North Central Conference match.
Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh saw a few bright spots.
“Dani Tate came in and had very aggressive serves, which helped bring some life into Kokomo. Taylor Reed led the way in digs and Abby Hansen played [unrelenting] hustle defense,” she said.
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 2, LOGAN 0
Owen Duff scored a brace to lead the Class A No. 5-ranked Cougars to the road win.
Also for Carroll (13-2), Eli Falkenberg and Landon Brovont had an assist apiece and Cohen Miller had six saves in goal.
Carroll closes the regular season against Wabash on Thursday at home.
TC 2, EASTERN 1
Eastern fell to visiting Tri-Central in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.
“We went up 1-0 on a through ball from [Elijah] Shafer to [Kyan] Hannah early in the first half,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We made a couple of critical errors on misplayed balls midway through the first half. We mis-stepped and misplayed a couple of balls and they were able to take a 2-1 at the half. We battled back and forth in the second half as neither team scored.
“We played hard and it was a competitive game, but we just can’t afford to make mistakes that beat ourselves.”
Eastern keeper Isaac Horner had 14 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 6, TAYLOR 0
Makenna Brooks scored three goals to lead the Comets past the Titans in an HHC match at Taylor.
Also for Eastern, Lydia Hertzog scored two goals and dished an assist, Brooklyn Brooks had a goal and an assist, Claire Hapner, Emma Gibson and Emma Early had an assist apiece and Julia Salkie had one save in goal.
“We are really proud of our young players stepping up and giving it their best,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said. “Players of the game are Makenna Brooks, Brooklyn Brooks, Emma Gibson and Emma Early for their offensive play and hustle.”
KOKOMO 6, MARION 3
The Kats beat the Giants in a North Central Conference match at Marion for their first win of the season.
“We possessed the ball over 80% of the game and came together and won as a team. Every single player who wasn’t hurt got minutes in this game and contributed to this win,” Kokomo coach Elizabeth Rayl said.
Ellen Callane scored a brace for the Kats and Indiria Faison, Nancy Laughner, Darriuna Kirby and Lyric Moody scored a goal apiece.
Kokomo visits Maconaquah on Thursday to close the regular season.
