Eastern’s Lucas Stout, right, and Tri-Central’s John Jimenez-Vazquez pursue the ball during an HHC boys soccer match Tuesday. Stout netted three goals in Eastern’s 4-3 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 30
Stout’s hat trick helps Comets down Trojans
Tribune sports staff
Lucas Stout scored a hat trick for the Comets as Eastern’s boys soccer team weathered a wide-open second half to edge Tri-Central 4-3 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match Tuesday at Greentown.
Dillinger Porter also scored for Eastern, Jacob Haynes had an assist and Kyle McCreary had seven saves.
1 of 64
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s John Jimenez-Vazquez and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Lucas Stout, right, and Tri-Central’s John Jimenez-Vazquez pursue the ball during an HHC boys soccer match Tuesday. Stout netted three goals in Eastern’s 4-3 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s John Jimenez-Vazquez and Eastern’s Khyler Pundt go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Leighton Gilbert and TC’s Levi Abernathy go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s John Jimenez-Vazquez and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Justin Dyer and Eastern’s Jayden Hendershot go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Justin Dyer and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Ethan Tragesser and Eastern’s Lucas Stout go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Connor Hight and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter battle over the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Dillinger Porter goes after the ball with TC’s Connor Hight on his heels. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Khyler Pundt and TC’s Connor Hight go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Caiden Kendall and TC’s John Jimenez-Vazquez go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Connor Hight and Eastern’s Caiden Kendall go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Chandler Vanosdol and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter battle over control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Dillinger Porter takes control of the ball with TC’s Darril Baty at his heels. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Eastern vs Tri-Central soccer
1 of 64
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s John Jimenez-Vazquez and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Lucas Stout, right, and Tri-Central’s John Jimenez-Vazquez pursue the ball during an HHC boys soccer match Tuesday. Stout netted three goals in Eastern’s 4-3 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s John Jimenez-Vazquez and Eastern’s Khyler Pundt go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Leighton Gilbert and TC’s Levi Abernathy go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s John Jimenez-Vazquez and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Justin Dyer and Eastern’s Jayden Hendershot go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Justin Dyer and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Ethan Tragesser and Eastern’s Lucas Stout go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Connor Hight and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter battle over the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Dillinger Porter goes after the ball with TC’s Connor Hight on his heels. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Khyler Pundt and TC’s Connor Hight go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Caiden Kendall and TC’s John Jimenez-Vazquez go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Connor Hight and Eastern’s Caiden Kendall go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer TC’s Chandler Vanosdol and Eastern’s Dillinger Porter battle over control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Eastern’s Dillinger Porter takes control of the ball with TC’s Darril Baty at his heels. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-29-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“This game was back and forth,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We led at halftime 1-0 on a ball that Jacob gave to Lucas and was able to put a nice shot in the corner of the net.
“The second half was back-and-forth as six goals were scored between the two teams.”
Tri-Central tied the game at 1-1, Eastern went ahead 2-1, TC tied it up again at 2-2, then the Trojans took a 3-2 lead. Eastern scored the last two goals to re-tie the game and take the final lead.
“Lucas was able to convert on two penalty kicks and Dillinger on one in the second half,” Todd Stout said. “Dillinger, Khyler Pundt and Caiden Kendal did a great job slowing down their attack and winning the ball to help secure the win. This was a fun game to be a part of. I’m proud of their resilience and ability to fight through adversity and get the win.”
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, WESTERN 2
The Tigers outlasted the Panthers in five (20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 15-4) in a Hoosier Conference East Division match at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
McKenna Layden and Kenzie Rogers led the Tigers with all-around performances. Layden stuffed the stat sheet with 26 kills, 17 digs, 11 service points and five blocks and Rogers recorded nine kills, 20 assists, 26 digs and 23 points.
Also for the Tigers, Leah Carter complemented Layden on the front line with 15 kills and five blocks, Jaci Elson had 16 assists, Tori Closson had 37 digs, Morgan Walker had 18 digs and 11 points and Emily Goltz chipped in 10 digs and seven points.
“This was a very competitive game and we definitely got better,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Kenzie Rogers has a tremendous night. She played at such a high level, for a freshman especially. Tori Closson did a fantastic job passing and covering court.”
Hilary Merica led Western with another big effort. She sparked the offense with 26 kills and the defense 17 digs. She surpassed 1,000 career digs, one match after reaching 1,000 career kills.
Also for the Panthers, Taylor Scott had 22 digs, Hayli Irvin had 19 service points and 22 assists and Haley Scott had eight kills.
EASTERN 3, CP 1
The Comets topped Clinton Prairie 25-16, 26-24, 18-25, 25-14 to move to 7-0 in HHC play and 14-10 overall.
Loralei Evans had 23 kills, five block kills, 15 service receptions and 20 digs for the Comets. Kate Harrison had nine kills and 15 service points. Emma Sandlin had 37 assists and nine service points. Makenna Titus had eight service receptions and 12 digs. And Jenna Odle had 17 service receptions and 26 digs.
Eastern is one win away from back-to-back unbeaten HHC titles. The Comets’ league finale is Oct. 8 against Carroll.
HARRISON 3, KOKOMO 0
The visiting Raiders beat the Kats 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-20) in a North Central Conference match.
Offensively, Malori Nichols led Kokomo (9-7 overall) with 11 kills, Correll Heath had 21 assists and Janessa Reece served three aces. Defensively, Jada-Claire Broomfield had 24 digs and Nichols had nine digs.
“I thought we did some pieces well with some of the things we’ve worked on in practice, but we need to do better at being consistent throughout the match,” coach Becca Brandes said.
BOYS TENNIS
TIPTON 3, EASTERN 2
The Comets’ points came from singles players Ian Haley and Levi Lapp. Haley prevailed 7-6 (2), 6-4 at No. 2 and Lapp took a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) at No. 3.
“Ian and Levi wanted to win their final matches. They wanted to end their regular season on a high note, and they sure did. Winning three tiebreakers in two positions is pretty exciting,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.