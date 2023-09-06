Western’s boys tennis team beat rival Northwestern 5-0 Tuesday in a matchup of Hoosier Conference and Kokomo Sectional rivals on the Tigers’ courts.
The Panthers won in straight sets at all five points in beating the Tigers for the first time since 2019. Miles Bowley won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Evan Trauring won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Charlie Gilbert won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. In doubles play, Aidan Mawbey and Kaleb York won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 and Evan Butcher and James Paden won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
“I thought we played pretty fundamental. We didn’t beat ourselves,” Western coach Judson Quinn said.
Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said the Panthers came out more focused, particularly at the singles points.
“Western does a nice job of keeping balls in play. We got impatient and played right into what they wanted,” Woods said. “Their strongest points are their doubles and I thought we put up a decent fight, but they were too solid. We have to learn from this and move on.”
The Panthers moved to 11-1, matching their win total from last season when they went 11-11.
“Testament to the work that our guys put in during the offseason. That is for certain,” Quinn said.
“I’m really proud of them, for several reasons,” he added. “We talk about being the team that plays with the most effort and intensity and then we just trust that our training takes care of everything else. It’s obviously a long season, it’s easy to go through the ups and the downs, but I really enjoyed our energy [Tuesday].”
KOKOMO 5, MAC 0
The Kats did not drop a game across the four contested points in the match at Maconaquah.
Chad Taflinger won at No. 1 singles, Andrew Guerre won at No. 2 singles, the Braves forfeited the No. 3 singles point, Canaan Horner and Chad Washburn won at No. 1 doubles and William Nelson and Kyle Kewley won at No. 2 doubles.
“Maconaquah has a very young team and are trying to rebuild their program. Five of their six players were freshmen. We know what that felt like a couple years ago and I hope they can keep building and stay encouraged. They had some good athletes and their players had really good attitudes,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said.
Travis Taflinger noted Kewley earned his first varsity win.
The Kats improved to 6-3.
PERU 5, WHITKO 0
The Bengal Tigers cruised to the road win to continue their unbeaten start. They are 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Singles players Ian Potts, Jayleb Walsh and Jacob Boswell all won by 6-0, 6-0 scores and the No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Boswell and Lucas Musser won 6-1, 6-1. Whitko forfeited the No. 2 doubles point.
CARROLL 3, ROSSVILLE 2
The Cougars topped the Hornets in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match. Carroll’s points came from No. 1 singles player Sam Ellis, No. 3 singles player Jaden Denny and the No. 1 doubles team of Rylan Meador and Jackson Cross.
VOLLEYBALL
KOKOMO 3, NW 1
Kokomo beat Northwestern 25-15, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18.
Regan McClain led the VolleyKats’ attack with 10 kills, Helen Qiu floored seven kills and Dani Tate had six kills. Torre Willis set up the hitters and finished with 27 assists.
Also for Kokomo (6-5), Tate served seven aces and Taylor Reed had six aces. Defensively, McClain stuffed four blocks and Reed had nine digs.
Kendal Ziems led Northwestern (5-6) with five kills. Lexi Closson had 11 digs and four aces and Ella Barnett had nine digs.
“The girls played hard and really well,” Northwestern coach Brittany Perry said. “Moving forward we need to work on playing smart and aggressive not just one or the other.”
EASTERN 3, OAK HILL 0
Jenna Odle slammed 11 kills and stuffed seven blocks to lead the Comets past the Golden Eagles 25-22, 25-23, 28-26.
Also for the Comets, Josie Odle had seven kills, Audra Flanary served two aces, Shelby Rice sparked the defense with 17 digs and 23 serve receptions and Flanary backed her with 13 digs.
“The girls dug deep and played solid all the way around,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “It was the best defense I’ve seen them play. Oak Hill is super scrappy and they gave us a fight all the way to the end and all three sets.”
SHERIDAN 3, TAYLOR 1
The Blackhawks beat the visiting Titans 25-15, 18-25, 25-17, 25-11 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 11, TIPTON 0
Dylan Rubinocci scored four goals to lead the Tigers’ runaway victory. Manuel Dei and Matty Polk added braces and Caleb Eller, Gavin Morrow and Robert Creppy scored once apiece.
Quintin Yeakel dished three assists and Dei and Polk had two helpers apiece.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 7, MACONAQUAH 0
Bethany Loveless scored four goals, Lexi Hale scored two goals and Abby Keeney also scored as the Tigers (6-1) thumped the Braves (3-3-1). Keeney, Loveless and Jasmine Hammel each had an assist.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 219, CLINTON C. 235
Kennedy Lancaster shot 44 and won medalist, Josie Butler backed her with a 45 and the Blue Devils beat the Bulldogs at Frankfort Commons.
Tipton also counted Lucy Lightfoot’s 63 and Olivia Henderson’s 67.
“It’s a win coming back from a long weekend and we’ll take it, but it certainly wasn’t our best effort. Not that it was a step backwards, but we weren’t sharp,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Best thing about it though is we get to come back [today] at home. Really looking for us to have a much better round.”
BOYS XC
PRAIRIE 21, EASTERN 34, TC INC.
Clinton Prairie topped Eastern in a meet at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Tri-Central was incomplete.
Prairie’s Hayden Kemple took first in 18:00 and Gopher runners also took third, fourth and fifth.
For Eastern, Obi Greene was second in 18:42, Jakob Bertoline was sixth in 20:58, Kamp Miller was seventh in 21:40, Reagan Long was 10th in 25:42 and Parker Smith-McCombs was 12th in 27:38.
“Kamp Miller has been a fixture on our team for a long time, and it was great to celebrate him for senior night,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “His leadership is really important to the team, and I’m proud of him.
“Jakob really stepped up [Tuesday], in spite of the heat — not only was his race a season best, but he was also quite close to his PR.”
For TC, Tyler Gibson was eighth in 21:51 and Alexander McQueary was 11th in 26:45.
GIRLS XC
PRAIRIE VS. EASTERN
Clinton Prairie and Eastern both fielded only four runners, meaning both were incomplete.
Eastern’s Ava Kantz took first place with a time of 22:06. Also for the Comets, Addie Conner recorded a season-best 28:52 for fourth place, Rhayelin Scott (29:51) was fifth and Marly Coan (30:33) was sixth.
“Ava looked really strong in spite of the heat, and really raced with purpose,” Eastern’s Cox said. “Addie’s an outstanding leader, and it was great to see her race her best time of the season on senior night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.