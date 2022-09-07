Taylor’s boys soccer team beat visiting Eastern 3-2 Tuesday in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match for its first win of the season.
Taylor (1-7, 1-2 HHC) rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit. Carlos Hinojosa converted a penalty kick for the equalizer and Jonoah Trueblood scored the game-winner.
“Ryan [Fleek] drove down deep and kind of crossed in. The goalie got a fingertip on it, but it went through and Jonoah was there to knock it in,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said.
Fleek scored the Titans’ first goal. Goalkeeper Angelo Anders finished with 12 saves.
Coming off one-goal losses to Tipton and Delphi last week, Taylor found the winning formula Tuesday.
“We gave up two goals [Tuesday]. I think the first was around the 32-minute mark and then four minutes later, we gave up another. The guys could have been like, ‘Here we go again,’ but they stuck with it,” Wiley said. “In the second half, we started completing a lot more passes and we started possessing the ball a little more — and we took advantage this time of our opportunities.”
For Eastern (0-5, 0-2 HHC), Austin Lucas and Caleb Katsimpalis scored a goal apiece and Elijah Shafer had an assist.
“We beat ourselves. We had an own goal, we gave them a penalty kick on a foul in the box, and we passed the ball back towards our goal with their attackers pushing up — and they stole the pass and put in,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We played a pretty solid first half, other than the own goal, as Austin Lucas had a nice solo attack and scored and Caleb Katsimpalis scored on a corner kick, but in the second half, I thought we weren’t as aggressive as we had been in the first.”
WESTERN 4, LCC 0
Western blanked Lafayette Central Catholic 4-0 in a Hoosier Conference quarterfinal match at LCC.
Parker Cox, Lucas Pitzer, Atticus Jenkins and Adam Turner scored a goal apiece. Seth Baker had two assists.
Western (5-3-1) advances to play Class 2A No. 1-ranked West Lafayette in Thursday’s semifinal round.
NW 3, RENSSELAER 2
Francesco Rosato scored a brace to lead the Tigers past the Bombers in a Hoosier Conference quarterfinal match at West Lafayette.
Matty Polk scored Northwestern’s other goal, Quentin Yeakel had two assists and Zach VanOsdell had one assist.
Northwestern advances to play Hamilton Heights in Thursday’s semifinal round. Heights topped Twin Lakes in a match that went to a PK shootout.
McCUTCHEON 2, KOKOMO 0
Kokomo ‘keeper Joey McConnell recorded 16 saves, but McCutcheon came away with the win in the North Central Conference match at Kokomo.
“Joey played hard. Our team did not create enough offensive chances, we’ve got to get better at that. We didn’t have a hunger up front, got to improve on that because we’re in close matches every game and have to find ways to produce some goals,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said.
The Kats dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in league play.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 7, EASTERN 3
Lucy Weigt scored five goals, Liza Szerdy scored a brace and the Class 2A No. 13-ranked Panthers beat the Comets in a Howard County clash at Greentown.
Weigt and Szerdy added an assist apiece. Also for Western, Abigail Fouts had three assists and goalkeepers Kyndal Mellady and Chloe Fye combined for nine saves.
Western coach Sam Parr noted the Panthers “started the game very carelessly” and fell behind 1-0 in the opening minute. The Panthers settled in and took a 5-1 halftime lead.
“We started the second half with our potential lineup for next season and sat all the seniors,” Parr said. “The girls did a fairly good job of defending the Eastern attack but eventually gave up two goals in 20 minutes of play. I thought the team showed moments of potential and it was a good test for the young squad. Our starters then came back on the field and scored two quick goals to reestablish our four-goal lead and close out the game.”
Makenna Brooks led the Comets with a goal and an assist. Claire Hapner and Lydia Hertzog scored a goal apiece, Grace VanBibber had an assist and Ruby Sheets had nine saves in goal.
Western (8-2-1) visits Class A No. 20 Lafayette Central Catholic today.
NW 9, MAC 0
Morgan Kistler and Becca Lagoni scored two goals apiece to lead the Class 2A No. 19-ranked Tigers’ mercy-rule victory over the Braves.
Bethany Loveless, Katrin Saulamaa, Lexi Hale, Emily Keeney and Abby Keeney scored a goal apiece. Savanah Lipinski recorded one save.
DELPHI 7, TAYLOR 1
Alexis DeBard scored Taylor’s goal in the HHC match at Delphi. Jessica Brockett assisted.
BOYS TENNIS
NW 5, WESTERN 0
The Tigers swept the Panthers in a clash of Hoosier Conference rivals and potential Kokomo Sectional opponents.
No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun (6-0, 6-2), the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney (6-4, 6-2) and the No. 2 doubles team of A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley (6-1, 6-2) posted straight-set wins.
Also for the Tigers (9-3), Blake Wise rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 win at No. 2 singles and Ian Woods prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 at No. 3 singles.
“Really proud of our guys staying focused and playing solid against a good team that had just come off a win against state-ranked West Lafayette,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “It’s always tough to play at Western and I thought mentally we were locked in. We were able to get through our first test of the week. Next is a very tough, district-ranked Lewis Cass [today] at home. We look forward to that opportunity to test ourselves again.”
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 172, TIPTON 189, CL. CENTRAL 234
Led by medalist Elizabeth Mercer, the Panthers won the three-team meet on Tipton Municipal’s front nine.
Mercer fired a 2-under 33. Natalie Nutt (42), Ava Williamson (43) and Gracie Burns (54) followed for the Panthers.
Lacie Logan and Josie Butler led Tipton with 42s. Sophia Walker’s 47 and Claire Orcutt’s 58 rounded out the Blue Devils’ score.
“Again, I thought we made some big strides, as we move towards sectional, and for us to play Western before conference. Always fun to compete with them,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said.
Western and Tipton play in the Hoosier Conference tourney Saturday at Chippendale G.C.
BOYS XC
CL. PRAIRIE 15, EASTERN 43
Clinton Prairie runners swept the top five places for a perfect team score of 15 in the meet at Camp Collum. Due to adverse course conditions, the race was shortened from the usual 5K to 3.7K. Hayden Kemple won the race with a time of 12:13.
Eastern’s top five runners were: Obi Greene (sixth, 14:41); Kamp Miller (seventh, 15:28); Jakob Bertoline (ninth, 16:30); Amos Greene (10th, 17:54); and Reagan Long (11th, 18:11).
VOLLEYBALL
OAK HILL 3, EASTERN 1
The visiting Golden Eagles jumped to a 2-0 lead (25-19, 25-18). The Comets rallied to win the third game 25-20, but Oak Hill took the fourth 25-13 for the 3-1 win.
Jenna Odle led Eastern’s attack with 17 kills and Audra Flanary followed with 10. Adalyn Downing and Shelby Rice both served 14 points. Defensively, Katie Hendricks had 25 serve receptions, Shelby Rice had 16 serve receptions and 14 digs and Flanary had 15 digs.
“We did well adjusting to their line shots, but had too many service errors. We need to work on communication and coverage of our hitters also. It was a well-played [match] by both teams,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
