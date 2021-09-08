Northwestern’s boys tennis team blanked Western 5-0 Tuesday to bolster its status as the team to beat in the Kokomo Sectional in three weeks.
The Tigers (9-3) improved to 2-0 against sectional opponents. Northwestern beat three-time defending champion Kokomo 5-0 last week.
Western also has hopes of contending in the sectional, but Northwestern owned Tuesday’s rivalry match as the Tigers dropped no more than seven games at any point.
“Conditions were tough. It was incredibly windy,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “I felt like our guys did a great job managing all of that. It was a solid win for the guys over a good sectional opponent.”
At the singles points, Cole Wise was a 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 winner at No. 1, Adam Morrow was a 6-4, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and Austin Robinson breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3.
In doubles play, Tate Mullens and Clayton Griswold posted a 6-0, 7-6 win at No. 1 and Ethan Kearney and Blake Wise took a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2.
Northwestern has more tests this week. The Tigers visit Cass today, host No. 24-ranked Mississinewa on Thursday and play in Madison-Grant’s invitational Saturday. From there, the Hoosier Conference tournament is next week.
CASS 5, EASTERN 0
The Kings dropped just nine games combined over the five points.
No. 1 singles player Jack Salyers and No. 3 singles player Gannon Davis pitched 6-0, 6-0 shutouts. Also in singles, Ethan Johnson was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 2.
In doubles play, Jensen Burrous and Bryon Hurst teamed for a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 1 and Briceton Ellington and Noah Preston teamed for a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2.
MAC 3, KOKOMO 2
Maconaquah edged Kokomo 3-2 with the Braves’ points coming from No. 1 singles player Mason Yoars (6-3, 6-1), No. 2 singles player Hayden Maiben (6-2, 6-0) and the No. 1 doubles team of Brennan Bailey and Walker Hays (6-1, 6-3).
For the Wildkats, Kye Gamble was a 6-4, 7-5 winner at No. 3 singles and Issac Elkin and Ari Leger teamed for a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Maconaquah had lots of solid players with experience, talent and athleticism,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Kye just kept competing and fighting and he finds way to win. Ari and Isaac picked up our first win at No. 2 doubles. I’m hoping they can keep meshing well together and find ways to pick up that crucial point.”
Taflinger noted No. 1 singles player Andrew Guerre and No. 1 doubles player Chad Washburn had solid efforts in returns from long layoffs.
PERU 5, WHITKO 0
The Bengal Tigers improved to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win.
Peru dropped just eight games over the five points. Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge won the singles points. Lucas Slagel and Jackson Rodgers won a doubles point and Ben Duckwall with Jakob Gray won the other doubles point.
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 160, NW 184
Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter fired a 2-under 34 to win medalist and set a school record, but Western countered with nice balance to take the team victory in the match at Chippendale G.C.
Elizabeth Mercer led the Panthers with a 35, Kylee Duncan shot 39 and Natalie Nutt shot 41. Ava Williamson’s 45 rounded out the Panthers’ 160.
“That’s one of our better scores this year, might have been our best,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “That’s where we belong and that’s what we have to do if we want to reach our goals.
“It was a fun match between Elizabeth and Audrey. That was two very good golfers,” Hoppes said of Mercer and Koetter. “And Kylee, who also was in that group, I think 39 is her season best. That was a good group.”
Koetter’s 34 broke Northwestern’s record by one stroke.
“Audrey had three birdies and a bogey,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said. “She played really well. I’m really proud of her.”
Berkley Wray was second low for the Tigers with a 42, Maranda Padfield shot 53 and Audrey Leicht shot 55.
Northwestern and Western will see each other twice more this week. They will play in a three-way match with Marion on Thursday at Green Acres and then they will play in the Hoosier Conference tourney Saturday.
TIPTON 220, CL. CENT. 244, FRANKFORT INC.
Tipton’s Lacie Logan won medalist with a 43 in the match at Frankfort. Sophia Walker (52), Lucy Lightfoot (61) and Lilli Griffith (64) followed for the Blue Devils.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, KOKOMO 0
McKenna Layden, Bela Andreassa and Leah Carter fueled the undefeated Tigers’ attack in a 3-0 sweep of the Kats (25-20, 25-20, 25-12).
Layden floored 15 kills, Andreassa slammed 10 kills and Carter had seven. Ella Byrum fed the hitters and finished with 25 assists. Morgan Walker served 12 points (four aces), Tori Closson had 10 points and Layden had eight.
Defensively for the 9-0 Tigers, Carter stuffed three blocks, Closson had 13 digs and Eliza Byrum had 12 digs.
For Kokomo, Abby Hansen had nine kills, Keihera Lang had four kills and three blocks, Mia Federspill had 17 assists, Kinley Martin had 11 digs and Aubrey McGraw had 10 digs.
WABASH 3, MAC 1
Wabash beat Maconaquah 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13), dropping the Braves to 0-2 overall and also 0-2 in the Three Rivers Conference.
“Our girls continue to fight hard, we just need to fight quicker. Two games into the season and we are finding out what works and what isn’t working. Our service errors [Tuesday were] tripled compared to our first game last week, that hurts us really bad,” Mac coach Jessica Metcalf said.
Lilly Maple led the Braves with 11 kills, 28 digs and 24 serve receptions. Taylor Roesler had nine kills, three solo blocks and 15 digs and Averi Miller contributed 29 assists and 17 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 6, EASTERN 1
Lucy Weigt scored two goals and dished an assist, Liza Szerdy also scored two goals and the Panthers rolled past the visiting Comets.
Also for the Panthers, Maddy Parr scored a goal and dished two assists, Audrey Rassel had a goal and an assist, Anahi Kesseli had an assist and keeper Kyndal Mellady had five saves.
“We had plenty of shots [26] but most of those were straight to the Eastern keeper,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “We have a tough conference game coming up on Thursday against [Class 2A No. 13] LCC and we will need to be able to finish better if we want to have a chance at winning.”
Brooklyn Brooks scored the Comets’ goal.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 2, LAF. CC 0
Western beat Lafayette Central Catholic in the Hoosier Conference tournament’s opening round. The game was called with 21 minutes remaining due to inclement weather.
Ray Weigt scored both goals and Lucas Pitzer assisted on both.
Western advances to face the Northwestern-Tipton winner in the quarterfinal round Thursday.
EASTERN 7, TAYLOR 1
Dillinger Porter scored four goals in the first half to lead the Comets’ runaway victory.
For Taylor’s co-ed team, keeper Owen Shimer had 25 saves. The Titans dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the HHC.
“We thought we had turned a corner in our game at Delphi Saturday [a 5-3 loss],” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said, “but we took a few steps back [Tuesday]. It’s back to the drawing board.”
BOYS XC
EASTERN 26, CL. PRAIRIE 31
J.T. Webster led Eastern with a third-place finish with a time of 20:15. Also for the Comets, Kamp Miller (20:43) was fourth, Obi Greene (21:18) was fifth, Jordan Armogum (21:25) was sixth and T.J. Weeks (21:46) was eighth for a team score of 26.
“Clinton Prairie beat us by six points on Saturday at the Marion Invitational, so we knew it would be tight. I’m proud of our guys for a running a good race,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said.
Cox noted it was senior night. Webster, Armogum and Weeks are Eastern’s seniors.
GIRLS XC
EASTERN 21, CL. PRAIRIE 37
Ava Kantz (23:33) and Emily Slaughter (24:25) finished 1-2 to lead the Comets to the victory.
Also scoring for the Comets were Claire Hubbard (fifth, 25:46); Alivia Salkie (sixth, 25:56); and Lily Greene (seventh, 26:25).
“It was nice to get a win for the seniors [Hubbard and Salkie],” Cox said. “They’re great kids who work hard and set a great example for everyone else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.