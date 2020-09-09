Kokomo’s boys tennis team edged Maconaquah 3-2 Tuesday on the Wildkats’ courts.
For the Kats (7-3), No. 1 singles player Jon Callane cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory, the No. 1 doubles team of Miki Sanchez and Drew Swain were 6-3, 6-4 winners and the No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Walker and Brandon Hansen were 6-0, 6-3 winners.
“To be honest, I thought we were a little flat coming off the holiday weekend,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “I was excited, though, to see our doubles step up and play better and secure straight-set victories to get the win for the team. Of course, Jon has just been rock solid and dependable all season long. We got the win, but I’m not sure we’ve had a night where everyone is firing on all cylinders. Hopefully that night will come soon.”
For the Braves (4-3), Hayden Maiben was a 6-3, 7-6 (5) winner at No. 2 singles and Tyler Thayer took a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles.
“Tyler Thayer had an impressive first set against a good opponent [Ty Lauderbaugh]. Then, he battled in a back-and-forth second set as he earned a straight-set victory,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “... Hayden Maiben played some of his best tennis as his second set was a dogfight all the way through the tiebreaker.”
NW 3, WESTERN 2
Northwestern topped Hoosier Conference rival Western 3-2 on the Panthers’ courts.
The Tigers’ No. 2 doubles team of Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 win. The Tigers’ other points came at Nos. 1 and 2 singles with Cole Wise winning 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 and Adam Morrow prevailing 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2.
“We definitely won ugly,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “We looked pretty flat across the board with the exception of 2 doubles. They came out and dominated from start to finish.
“Adam rolled in the first set, but found himself in a 5-1 hole he had to climb out of [in the second set] and was able to play some consistent tennis to get the job done in a tiebreak,” he added. “Cole does a nice job of thinking through matches. Once he got himself through the first set he had a solid plan to finish it and did a nice job executing.”
For Western, Parker Dean was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles and Mitchell Dean and Connor Beeler posted a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
“Parker looked solid at 3 singles for Western and did an excellent job sticking to his game plan,” Woods said. “I am hoping we worked out whatever holiday fog we were in and come out more focused [today] against Cass. Cass has been playing well so we may be in for a battle.”
PERU 4, WHITKO 1
The Bengal Tigers took care of business on their home courts to improve to 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Peru received singles points from Ian Potts and Ben Beckman, a doubles point from Pete Polk and Lucas Slagel and another doubles point from the Smith brothers, Reese and Riley.
CASS 5, EASTERN 0
Eastern coach Tricia Anderson saw some positives in the loss.
“At the Lewis Cass invitational earlier in the season, they completely blanked us at every position — we didn’t win a game then. At least we improved from there and were able to take four games across the positions [Tuesday],” she said.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 3, MAC 1
Northwestern beat visiting Maconaquah 3-1 in an abbreviated game. It was called at halftime because of lightning.
Sarah Castillo, Joan Easter and Hope Braun scored the Tigers’ goals, Castillo had two assists and Bethany Loveless had an assist.
WESTERN 6, EASTERN 1
Lucy Weigt scored four goals to highlight the Panthers’ road win.
Also for Western, Abigail Fouts had a goal and two assists, Maddy Parr had a goal and an assist and Liza Szerdy had two assists. Anna Bowlby and Kyndal Mellady split time in goal with Bowlby recording seven saves and Mellady making three stops.
“After a week off due to quarantine, it was nice to come out with a win the first day back,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “You could tell we hadn’t practiced since last Monday, but we were able to pass pretty well and get some nice goals. Our defense did a great job as well on keeping the ball in our middle and attacking third. Anna Bowlby had some really nice saves for us and we nearly had another shutout.”
For the Comets (2-1-2), Heidi Williams scored with Addison Budde providing the assist. Cecilia Roswog had 26 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
MCCUTCHEON 7, KOKOMO 1
Cole Scheiman scored the Kats’ lone goal.
“We played them pretty close into the second half. It was 3-1 at halftime,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “Depth kind of wears you down. The Lafayette schools have more guys than we do right now and really more experienced players at different positions. My guys are fighting, they’re competing, but it’s difficult.”
Kokomo dropped to 0-5. Blessing noted goalkeeper Joey McConnell had 22 saves, pushing his season total to 96.
“We play Lafayette Jeff Thursday and Harrison Saturday. I don’t think the compressed schedule helps anyone, but it really does not help us.”
WESTERN AT NW, PPD.
Western and Northwestern saw their opening-round game in the Hoosier Conference tournament postponed because of inclement weather. They will try again at 5:30 p.m. today at Northwestern.
VOLLEYBALL
MAC 3, WABASH 2
Wabash held a 2-1 set advantage after winning the second and third sets, but Maconaquah prevailed 29-27 in the fourth set to draw even. From there, the Braves took the fifth set 15-11 for the hard-fought TRC win.
Lilly Maple led the Braves’ attack with 18 kills. Taylor Roesler backed her with eight kills. Averi Miller distributed 31 assists. Aubree Dedaker led the serving with 19 points.
Defensively, Anna Borden had eight blocks, Brooke Borden had seven blocks, Maple had 27 digs and 13 serve receptions, Dedaker had 23 digs and 23 receptions and Miller had 18 digs.
WHITKO 3, PERU 0
The Wildcats beat the Bengal Tigers 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 in a TRC match.
Shelby Renn led Peru’s attack with four kills and Cate Wolfe had 13 assists.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON WINS 3-WAY
Tipton posted a score of 154 to beat Rossville (189) and Frankfort (incomplete) in a three-team meet at Tipton Municipal.
The Blue Devils showed good balance. Emma Crawford was medalist with an even-par 35, Lucy Quigley was one shot back with a 36, Lacie Logan carded a 41 and Amaya Stowers had a personal-best 42.
“Really good round for us,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “The course was tough due to the wet conditions. Emma really played well and had a great shot at under par. She and Lucy really scored well. We had personal bests, and hit the ball with confidence. Really pleased with my team.”
EASTERN PLAYS IN 3-WAY
Oak Hill (195) topped Eastbrook (205) and Eastern (230) in a three-team gathering at Arbor Trace G.C.
Rebekah Guthrie led Eastern with a 49 in the three-team match at Arbor Trace G.C. The Comets also counted Marra Shook’s 57, Alexa Maurer’s 61 and Hanna Giles’ 63.
