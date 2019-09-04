Northwestern’s volleyball team moved to 11-2 following a victory over Clinton Central on Tuesday in the Purple Tigers’ gym.
Led by the all-state combo of Madison Layden and Kendal Rooze, the Tigers breezed past the Bulldogs 25-9, 25-15, 25-10.
Madison Layden stuffed the stat sheet with 18 kills, 10 assists, eight digs and eight service points and Rooze recorded 22 assists, 10 digs and five points.
Also for the Tigers, Klair Merrell had 12 points, five kills and four digs; McKenna Layden had eight kills, four digs and four points; Leah Carter had five kills and a block; Emma Byrum had 13 points and four digs; and Lexy Robinson had five kills, five digs and a block.
EASTERN 3, DELPHI 0
The Comets handled the visiting Oracles in three (25-10, 25-13, 25-14) in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Emma Sandlin led the Comets’ offense with a nice line of 26 assists, six kills and 18 service points. Loralei Evans floored 13 kills and McKenzie Cooper had nine kills. Cooper and Kaylee Weeks served 10 points apiece with Weeks serving three aces.
Defensively, Evans stuffed five blocks, Cooper contributed nine digs, Grace Kuhlman had 12 serve receptions and eight digs and Baylie Stanley had eight digs.
“The girls did a great job of cutting out the errors,” coach Missy Mavrick said. “They also did a nice job of staying aggressive with the serve and forcing Delphi out of system.”
The Comets improved to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the HHC.
WESTERN 3, ROSSVILLE 2
Western won the first two sets, Rossville won the next two sets and the teams battled back and forth in the final set in the match in the Hornets’ nest. The match’s final line was 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 24-26, 17-15.
Hilary Merica floored 18 kills to lead the Panthers’ attack. Sadie Harding dished 23 assists and served 21 points. Taylor Scott also served 21 points. Haley Scott was strong on defense with nine blocks.
“This team dug in and fought until the end,” coach Jessica Oliver said.
KOKOMO 3, ELWOOD 2
Kokomo outlasted Elwood in five sets (25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-8) for its first win of the season.
“It feels good to get in the win column,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “We were able to fight and compete and apply pressure with our serve and attack, try to get them out of system. I thought our passing was solid. We still have some mental lapses that we need to clean up, but overall it was a good effort.”
The Kats (1-7) had a balanced attack in the road win. Jada Moore floored 11 kills, Asijah Miller had nine kills and Malori Nichols and Mae Brandon had eight apiece. Correll Heath made the offense go with 39 assists. Victoria Stewart served four aces and Jada-Claire Broomfield had three aces.
Defensively, Broomfield had 25 digs, Heath had 17 and Brandon had 15. Nichols had two blocks.
Kokomo hosts North Central Conference rival Marion on Thursday.
“It’s not a conference match because they’re in the other division,” Watson sad, “but I mean, it’s Marion.”
MAC 3, N. MIAMI 0
Maconaquah cruised past North Miami 25-5, 25-12, 25-7 in a Three Rivers Conference match.
Emily Bowyer led the Braves’ attack with 13 kills and eight digs. Averi Miller dished 25 assists. Taylor Roesler served 15 points, Bowyer served 12 and Miller served 10. Brooke Borden chipped in five kills and two solo blocks.
TIPP. VALLEY 3, PERU 0
The visiting Vikings swept the Bengal Tigers 25-20, 25-15, 25-20.
Courtlynn Crowe led Peru’s attack with six kills. Cate Wolfe served six points (two aces) and Crowe and Abby Martin served five points apiece.
BOYS TENNIS
KOKOMO 3, NW 0
Following a weather delay at the start of the match and another delay within the match, Kokomo was a 3-0 winner when rain brought play to an end.
The Wildkats (4-2) swept the singles points. No. 1 player Jon Callane and No. 2 player Pablo Ketterer were 6-0, 6-0 winners and No. 3 player Jackson Richards was a 6-1, 6-0 winner.
At No. 2 doubles, Kokomo’s team of Nathanial Elkin and Taylor Duncan was up 7-6, 5-0 with double match point on the opponent’s second serve when play was stopped.
It was an interesting match with the interruptions with rain and all, but I thought we played really well and efficient at singles. In doubles, even though we had slow starts, I felt like we played quality tennis in the second sets. Unfortunately at 2 doubles, we were shy of just a little time to close it out.”
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 178, NW 180
Western edged Northwestern in a competitive match on Chippendale’s front nine.
Northwestern’s Kristin Piel was medalist with a 3-over 39. The Panthers countered with better balance as Ella Williamson shot a 43, Mady Smith and Megan Hill shot 44s and Kylee Duncan turned in a 47.
Molly Habig (45), Audrey Koetter (46) and Leah Parrott (50) rounded out the Tigers’ season-best score.
“Northwestern just made the sectional very interesting,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said, noting the Tigers have emerged as a possible contender for one of the three regional spots. “There were three teams, now all of a sudden Northwestern is starting to play good golf it looks like.”
TIPTON 163, LAPEL 177, ALEXANDRIA 196
Tipton’s Lucy Quigley was medalist in the match at Yule G.C. with a 4-under 32.
Emma Crawford (40), Lacie Logan (45) and Amaya Stowers (46) followed for the Blue Devils.
MAC 199, ROCHESTER 207, TIPP. VALLEY 221
Led by medalist Brianna Smitley, Maconaquah won the three-team match at Round Barn G.C.
Smitley carded a 45. Also for the Braves, Ava Snyder and Breanna Hill had 51s and Kianna Sharp and Courtney Stoll had 52s.
BOYS XC
EASTERN 22, M-G 35
The Comets’ Brayden Richmond posted a winning time of 18:53 in the meet at Madison-Grant.
Caleb Vogl (19:24) and Owen Taylor (21:08) followed Richmond for a 1-2-3 Comet finish. Also for the Comets, Porter Brovont (22:32) was seventh and Bradie Porter (23:43) was ninth.
“They did a nice job,” coach Ben Cox said. “They executed the race plan we were looking for and accomplished the goals that we set for the day. For a couple of the guys, it was the first opportunity to race this year and I thought they looked good.”
GIRLS XC
EASTERN 19, M-G 42
The Comets’ Ella Kantz posted a winning time of 24:11 on the Argylls’ course and teammates Emily Slaughter (24:26) and Victoria Leeder (24:45) followed in second and third.
Alivia Salkie (27:33) and Claire Hubbard (27:40) were sixth and seventh to round out Eastern’s team score of 19.
“The girls did a nice job also,” Cox said, noting they also executed the race plan.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 5, NW 1
Max Harbaugh and Nathan Tuchscherer led the way in the Panthers’ rivalry win on the Tigers’ turf. Harbaugh scored two goals and Tuchscherer scored one goal and dished three assists.
Also for Western (5-0), Brandon Cochran and Noah Stranahan scored a goal apiece and ‘keeper Adam Barber made two saves.
“Northwestern played a pretty high-press defense. They were sending two or three guys at the ball, no matter where it was on the field, and I thought we did a really nice job of playing out of that and getting the ball forward and playing those guys out of position,” Western coach Mike Roe said.
Western built a 3-0 lead in the first half. Roe credited his defense for its strong work.
Patrick Bath scored the Tigers’ goal. Drew Bowser had the assist. Vance Rogers had eight saves in goal.
KOKOMO 3, W. LAF. 3
Down 2-1 at halftime and 3-1 with 14 minutes remaining, Kokomo fought back for a draw in the match at West Lafayette.
Anjelo Flores scored two goals for the Kats (1-3-1), Gabriel Araujo-Lage had a goal and an assist, David Anderson had an assist and ‘keeper Joey McConnell made a dozen saves.
“A lot of peaks and valleys,” coach Aaron Blessing said, noting the Kats had offensive mistakes and defensive breakdowns that led to the 3-1 deficit. “I’m really proud that we fought back. We bounced back from our last match [a 4-2 loss to Northwestern]. We kind of bent, but didn’t break this time.”
Blessing noted Araujo-Lage scored on an impressive free kick.
TIPTON 1, TC 1
The Tipton County battle finished in a draw.
Tipton’s David Tragessor scored just 75 seconds into the game. Tri-Central’s Connor Hight scored the equalizer with 5:29 left in the half. Jacob Shively assisted on Hight’s goal.
Neither team scored in the second half.
GIRLS SOCCER
TAYLOR 11, SHERIDAN 0
Sydney Boley (four goals) and Fallon Shane (hat trick) led the way as the Titans rolled to the Hoosier Heartland Conference win.
Alison Pemberton, Lynzey Butzin, Brooke McGuire and Mady Delgado scored a goal apiece for the Titans (2-1, 1-1 HHC). Delilia Delgado had three assists and McGuire, Austyn Huffer and Pemberton had one apiece. Whitney Chorrushi recorded four saves and Mady Delgado had one save.
Coach Mike Shane said the Titans played down to the competition in the first half.
“We didn’t play our best until the first 10 minutes of the second half. Then we looked like the team we should be,” he said. “This was a good win and a much-needed confidence booster for a few of the girls personally and for the team as a whole. Some things really started to click and work.
“We’ve been on the wrong side of 11-0 scores for awhile, now we’re on the right side of one.”
LAF. JEFF DEF. KOKOMO
The Wildkats dropped a heartbreaker in their North Central Conference opener at Lafayette.
After neither team scored in regulation or overtime, the teams tied 2-2 in penalty kicks. That sent the match to sudden death penalty kicks and the Bronchos won on the first round.
“Four years ago, we lost to them 8-0. Last year, we lost to them 1-0 in regulation. This year, we take them into overtime,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “It was a back and forth game. Two great teams that knew how to get the ball where they wanted it. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize on shots we had during regulation and they were able to come out in the shootout. But very proud of our girls.”
Kokomo ‘keeper Kate Mayfield had eight saves over regulation and overtime and one in the PK shootout.
WESTERN 2, TIPTON 0
The Panthers topped the visiting Blue Devils in a game called at halftime because of threatening weather.
The Weigt sisters, Sophie and Lucy, scored the Panthers’ goals. Liza Szerdy assisted on both. Goalkeeper Madlyn Beechy had two saves.
“It was a short game, but we played well. We were moving the ball well and possessing on their half most of the half that we played,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “This is the third game in a row where we haven’t given up a goal. We’re hitting a little bit of stride before we go into [Hoosier Conference tournament] week.”
Western (6-1-1) hosts Maconaquah on Thursday before visiting Taylor on Saturday for a makeup game.
H. HEIGHTS 7, NW 1
Kate Miller scored Northwestern’s lone goal in the road match. Keeper Kaitlyn Lagoni had 13 saves.
