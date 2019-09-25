During a tight first set between Western and Cass on Tuesday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium, the Panther volleyball team gradually established control. After taking the opener by four points, Western went on to sweep Cass 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 in the matchup of Hoosier Conference East Division rivals.
“I think the more we got warmed up, got loosened up, got over the, I don’t know if it’s senior-night jitters, I think we did pretty good,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “Our passing came around and that makes our offense work better.”
Halle Rezo led the Western back row with 16 digs and Taylor Berry and Hilary Merica each had seven kills. Hayli Irvin led the Panther setters with 14 assists, while the other setter, Sadie Harding served a match-high 20 points.
Cass held a 10-7 lead in the first set before a string of six Western points (the last five off Merica’s serves) put the Panthers ahead for good. Western never let Cass take a lead in the second or third sets.
“Our serve-receive passing game was much better after the first half of the first game,” Oliver said. “That really came around.”
Western had nine aces including five in the final set. Oliver said Western’s service got more aggressive in the second and third sets, and that the Panthers (11-10) were strong up front.
“Our net play was pretty good,” Oliver said. “Taylor Berry and Haley Scott did a pretty good job.
“Taylor had a great game.”
Madison Rodabaugh led Cass’ back row with 30 digs. Taylor Rodabaugh had eight kills for the Kings (9-15).
“Our serve receive broke down,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “We couldn’t pass the ball, which throws everything off. That’s really what killed us.
“We gave them a lot of points on our own mistakes. I looked at the stats and over the full match we had 18 errors just on being in the net and missing serves. That’s not even including our hitting errors. It was all us this game. We gave it to them with our mistakes.”
KOKOMO 3, JEFF 1
The VolleyKats dropped the first set but rallied for a 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 victory over visiting Lafayette Jeff. The victory evened Kokomo’s NCC West record at 1-1.
Setter Correll Heath had a strong match for the Kats (8-11), dishing 47 aces, notching 10 digs, and sneaking in four kills. Jada Moore was Heath’s top option, flooring 15 kills, with Malori Nichols smacking 14, Mae Brandon 11 and Asijah Miller six.
Brandon led the back row with 17 digs, Jada-Claire Brooomfield had 14 and Jalynn Warden six. Nichols and Heath each had three aces.
“We had to fight tooth and nail and we had some struggles passing but our setter bailed us out quite a bit and made a lot of spectacular plays,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “Our serving gave us an advantage quite a bit. We still have to work on getting up a strong block if we want to compete in the conference tournament.”
CARROLL 3, TC 0
The Cougars improved to 19-4 overall and 6-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with the 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 win at Tri-Central.
Makayla McMains led a balanced Cougar attack with 10 kills on just 17 attempts. Kelsey Hammond followed with nine kills and Paige Jones had eight. Adelle May had 18 assists and Jones had 14.
MAC 3, ROCHESTER 2
Maconaquah turned back Rochester’s comeback attempt to win 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 22-25, 15-11 in Three Rivers Conference action.
Emily Bowyer sparked the Braves on offense with 22 kills and on defense with 36 digs and 29 serve receptions.
Taylor Roesler backed Bowyer with 14 kills, Atlanta Huckleby and Brooke Borden had nine kills apiece and Rafaela Rietz had eight. Averi Miller fueled the offense with 61 assists. Roesler served 22 points.
Defensively, Lilly Maple had 29 digs and 27 serve receptions. Miller and Rietz had 16 digs apiece.
PERU 3, NORTH MIAMI 0
Courtlynn Crowe with 18 kills to highlight the Bengal Tigers’ 25-22, 29-27, 25-17 victory in a TRC match.
Sam Zak backed Crowe with 11 kills, Cate Wolfe dished 40 assists, Abby Martin served 17 points and Mallori Grund served 10 points.
BOYS SOCCER
JEFF 3, KOKOMO 1
The Kats equalized in the first half when David Anderson-Penn scored on a feed by Alzayed Al-Hasan but visiting Lafayette Jeff hit the net twice in the second half to drop Kokomo to 0-4 in the NCC West. Joey McConnell had eight saves for the Kats (2-8-1).
“We committed a really poor error to give them a PK to score first, and then we scored almost immediately and went into the half 1-1. And even though I didn’t think we played great we were able to connect a few passes and create opportunities,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “Second half we made some major gaffs defensively, exposed our keeper needlessly. In the attacking third we were probably just as poor, we didn’t create many clear chances.”
EASTERN 7, H. HEIGHTS 3
Lance VanMatre recorded three goals and an assist to lead the Comets to the road win.
Also for Eastern (4-6-1), Luke Swartzendruber, Jared Smith, Evan Spell and Seth Lamb scored one goal each. Spell and Swartzendruber had two assists apiece and Smith and Caleb Hutchins had one assist each. Kyle McCreary had six saves and Evan Dean and Brandon Cobb made non-goalie saves.
“This is the second game we’ve had all the starters on the field playing together and they’re really starting to gel and move the ball well,” coach John VanMatre said. “We played really well against Western on Saturday, just didn’t get the result, and we just played even another notch better [Tuesday] in our ball movement and passing from the midfield up to the forwards. It resulted in several goals by moving the ball to the weak side and attacking quickly. It was very nice.”
Eastern has Hoosier Heartland Conference matches against Sheridan on Thursday and Taylor on Saturday. The Comets are 3-0 in the HHC.
CARROLL 3, SHERIDAN 0
Ethan Duff scored two goals to lead the Cougars to the HHC win. Aaron Atkisson also scored and Noah Falkenberg, Fabian Moll and Kaleb Meek assisted the goals.
Carroll keeper Dagan Noonkester turned back one shot for the shutout.
TRI-CENTRAL 4, TAYLOR 1
John Jimenez-Vasquez scored a hat trick to lead Tri-Central past HHC foe Taylor for its first win of the season. Connor Hight scored the Trojans’ fourth goal with Jimenez-Vasquez assisting.
Sivert Karlsen scored Taylor’s lone goal. Zach Schesser assisted on the goal. Taylor keeper Truman Howerton had 14 saves.
“The game came down to possession,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “Tri-Central did a little bit better job of possessing the ball. My guys kind of got into a game of playing kickball — no real determined passes, they were kicking just to kick it, it seemed like.”
OAK HILL 6, NW 3
Nathan Bennett, Patrick Bath and Zam Zam Miller scored Northwestern’s goals in the road loss. Nathan Bennett had an assist.
BOYS TENNIS
PERU 4, MAC 1
Peru topped visiting Maconaquah in the battle for the Three Rivers Conference title. Both teams came in with 5-0 league records.
The District 3 No. 4-ranked Bengal Tigers won three quick points to secure the win and a repeat TRC title. Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn did not drop a game at No. 1 doubles, Leif Astrup was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles and Brad Ryan was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles.
The other two points both went three sets. Maconaquah’s Cole Borden prevailed 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at No. 1 singles and Peru’s Gabe Baker and Ben Beckman won 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
“Walker Hays and Tyler Thayer played a tough three-set match [at No. 2 doubles] and Cole Borden was able to win for us in three sets,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “We had several close games in the other matches, but Peru did a good job of winning those big points.”
The teams could meet again next week in the Peru Sectional.
NW 4, TAYLOR 1
Northwestern topped Taylor in a clash of possible Kokomo Sectional opponents on the Titans’ courts.
The Tigers’ points came from No. 1 singles player Tate Mullens (6-2, 6-0); No. 3 singles player Austin Robinson (6-2, 6-4); the No. 1 doubles team of Addison Horner and Will Lovelace (6-1, 6-0); and the No. 2 doubles team of Connor Bostic and Ethan Kearney (6-1, 6-0).
“It was a strong night and a good win for some of our guys that normally don’t get a ton of varsity time or were playing in a different position for the first time,” NW coach Matt Woods said. “Doubles did a nice job of pressuring and putting balls away and getting off the court quick. It was Bostic’s first varsity win at 2 doubles. Tate was playing his first varsity singles match and really did a nice job of consistency and finishing points off at the net.
“Not to take away from any of our other guys, but Austin Robinson played the match of the night. Their 3 [singles player] had been beating a lot of players and won his conference title. ... [Robinson] has lost one match at 1 JV singles this year and [that success comes] from tracking every ball down. He will not beat himself, so to get a straight-sets win against a solid 3 was awesome for him.”
HARRISON 4, WESTERN 1
The Panthers’ point came at No. 1 doubles where Clayton Shanks and Braden Freeman won in straight sets.
The Raiders won three-setters at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles to secure the win.
