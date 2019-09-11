Editor's note: Updated to include late item that did not make the print edition.
Kokomo’s boys tennis team picked up four points down in the lineup while the Wildkats’ No. 1 singles player was occupied in a three-hour marathon Tuesday at Maconaquah. The Kats ended up winning 4-1, while Maconaquah ace Cole Borden came out on top in the No. 1 singles match.
Kokomo’s No. 2 singles player Pablo Ketterer won 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 player Jackson Richards won 6-4, 6-1. At No. 1 doubles, Ty Lauderbaugh and Rajon Sellers won 7-6 (5), 6-1 and the No. 2 team of Taylor Duncan and Nathanael Elkin won 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
At the top of the lineup. Borden beat Kokomo’s Jon Callane 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.
“Incredible match at No. 1,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “I was really proud of how Jon, he dropped the first set … had a hard time getting his teeth into the match, settled down … and really played an incredible match.
“The rest of our spots, I really felt like we kind of got off to slow starts in all of them. But once we got our feet settled in we played our best tennis at the end of the match and it was good to see us make adjustments.”
Mac fell to 12-2 on the season.
“We played a good Kokomo team and battled well,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Cole Borden would go into a third set for the first time this year and fought off a very good opponent. I liked seeing how we responded to adversity, especially since Kokomo is the best team we have seen so far this season.”
WESTERN 5, NW 0
The Panthers (9-5) dropped the first set at three positions but rallied to win every match at Northwestern.
Palmer Harrell won the No. 1 singles point 7-5, 6-4. Braden Freeman won the No. 2 singles point 6-3, 6-4. Connor Beeler won the No. 3 spot 3-6, 6-4, 10-6. Clayton Shanks and Jacob Jansen won the No. 1 doubles match 3-6, 7-6 (6-2) and Dylan Collins and Carter Condo won the No. 2 doubles match 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
“I’ve always told them you have to find ways to win tennis matches, even when you’re not hitting the ball your best,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “It was nice to see all of us battle back to win.
“Just getting more balls in the court [made a difference]. You can’t win a match if you’re going to beat yourself first. As soon as we kept the ball in the court we started flipping sets.”
EASTERN 3, CASS 2
The match came down to the No. 2 doubles point where Eastern’s Andrew Hartman and Sam Salkie prevailed 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
“Andrew and Sam played hard and they deserved to win that one,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said.
The Comets’ other points came at Nos. 2 and 3 singles with Josh Rush winning 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 and Nolan Lapp winning 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
“We moved a few guys around in the lineup and the guys did a good job of adjusting to their new positions,” Anderson said. “We have an experienced team with six seniors and for the most part, the guys used their match experience to come away with the win. Experience and depth were key in this win.”
Cass’ points came from No. 1 singles player C J. Burrous (6-2, 6-2) and the No. 1 doubles team of Brent Johnson and David Woolever (6-2, 7-6 (7-1)).
PERU 5, WHITKO 0
The Bengal Tigers moved to 4-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win.
Peru had straight-set wins at all five points. Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Brad Ryan won the singles points, Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn won one doubles point and Gabe Baker with Ben Beckman won the other doubles point.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 187, FRANKFORT 207, CL. CENTRAL 212
Lucy Quigley led Tipton with a 42 in the match at Frankfort Commons.
Lacie Logan (46), Emma Crawford (48) and Madison Hoover (51) followed for the Blue Devils.
OAK HILL 210, EASTERN 215, EASTBROOK 228
Gwyn Zirkle led Eastern with a 49 in the match on Chippendale’s back nine. Marra Shook (53), Alexandra Martin (56) and Emily Giles (57) followed for the Comets.
Oak Hill’s Hope Mygrant was medalist with a 43.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, KOKOMO 0
Northwestern standout Madison Layden reached a pair of career milestones in leading the Tigers past the Kats 25-19, 25-12, 25-20.
Layden finished with 18 kills, 14 digs and 13 assists — and in the process, the Tiger senior surpassed 1,000 career digs and reached 1,000 career assists. She surpassed 1,000 career kills last year. The two-time Class 3A all-state player’s career totals show 1,462 kills, 1,012 digs and 1,000 assists.
Also for the Tigers (13-2), Kendal Rooze had 19 assists, Klair Merrell had 11 digs, 10 service points and nine kills, McKenna Layden had 10 digs, eight kills and eight points, Lexy Robinson had seven digs, Emma Byrum contributed 10 service points and eight digs and Leah Carter had six kills and two blocks.
“This was a very competitive match,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Kokomo did a great job of digging and being on our hitters at times. Kendal and Madison did a great job of getting the ball in the right spots. Klair had a nice all-around game and Leah was more aggressive at the net.”
Kokomo coach Jason Watson also thought it was a good match.
“I felt like we played well in the first and third sets. In the second set, we lost our mojo and were really flat,” Watson said. “We played them tough, but we have to be able to side out, and not let them take big swings. Overall, I was happy with the way we played. We have to find a better way to get the ball down.”
Correll Heath led Kokomo with 26 assists and 12 digs. Mae Brandon had 10 kills and six digs. Malori Nichols had seven kills, followed by Jada Moore with five, and Jana-Claire Broomfield had 19 digs.
MAC 3, WABASH 1
Emily Bowyer floored 17 kills and also recorded 14 digs, 14 serve receptions and 10 service points to lead the Braves past the Apaches in four (25-10, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18) in a Three Rivers Conference match.
Also for Maconaquah, Rafaela Rietz had 19 points and 17 digs, Averi Miller dished 36 assists, Lilly Maple had 23 digs, Aubree Dedaker had 16 serve receptions and 16 digs, Brooke Borden had 11 kills and four blocks, Taylor Roesler had five kills and seven blocks and Atlanta Huckleby had five kills and four blocks.
PERU 3, WHITKO 2
The Bengal Tigers beat the Wildcats in five (25-22, 25-27, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6) for their first win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Courtlynn Crowe (13 kills) and Sam Zak (10) led Peru’s attack and Zak also had six solo blocks. Abby Martin served 15 points and Cate Wolfe and Mallori Grund had 12 points apiece.
GIRLS SOCCER
TAYLOR 3, ROCHESTER 0
Sydnie Boley scored a pair of goals and Lynzey Butzin scored one as the Titans improved to 4-2. Mady Delgado had nine saves in posting a shutout.
“We’re playing 12 [players],” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. The Titans are dealing with a couple injuries that limited the players available to just a dozen. “And we come out and pull this one out. This was a good team win. Everybody chipped in.
“We’re six games in, we’ve already scored as many goals as the whole of last year. We had 24 last year, we have 24 now.”
WESTERN 13, EASTERN 2
Sophie Weight scored five goals and Sammie Garber scored three goals to lead the Panthers to the runaway victory.
Also for the Panthers (8-1-1), Ella Biggs, Maisy Harlow, Lucy Weigt, Brooklyn Garber and Maddy Parr scored a goal apiece. Brooklyn Garber dished three assists, Audrey Rassel and Lucy Weigt had two assists apiece and Parr, Sophie Weigt, Sami Devlin and Sammie Garber had one assist apiece.
Western bolted to a 7-0 lead just 18 minutes into game and went on for an 11-0 halftime lead.
“We were focused on keeping our heads up and just passing and moving well and I thought we accomplished that,” Western coach Abby Workman said.
For Eastern (1-4), Heidi Williams scored both goals with Olivia Ellis assisting.
N’WESTERN 3, MAC 3
Emma O’Dell, Sarah Castillo and Kate Miller scored Northwestern’s goals. Castillo also had an assist. Tiger keeper Kaitlyn Lagoni had four saves.
The Tigers are 3-5-1.
McCUTCHEON 4, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo goalies Kate Mayfield and Rilyn Wonnell each had two saves. The Kats fell to 0-2 in the NCC West, and 3-2-1 overall.
“Up until the final three minutes we were only trailing by two,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “We maintained a lot of defensive pressure on them. I would really like to praise my defense for funneling their attacks. I would praise my offense for getting the long ball into space and get chances on goal.”
BOYS SOCCER
McCUTCHEON 3, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo got a goal and an assist from Gabriel Araujo Lage and a goal from Anjelo Flores in the game at McCutcheon. Joey McConnell had 11 saves as the Wildkats fell to 0-2 in the NCC West and 2-4-1 overall.
“Two fabulous goals by Gabe and Angelo, incredible effort by my goalkeeper Joey McConnell, really uneven performance in terms of group defending,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. He had expected that two goals should be enough for Kokomo to get a win. “It’s a tight match and we just gave [goals] away in my opinion on the road.”
WESTERN 5, MAC 0
The Panthers got goals from five different players, including the first varsity goals from Lucas Pitzer and Collin Rassel, in a victory at Maconaquah. Max Harbaugh, Noah Stranahan and Nate Tuchscherer each added a goal. Nolan Kessler had two assists, and Harbaugh and Tuchscherer one each.
Western is now 7-0.
GIRLS XC
EASTERN 26, CL. PRAIRIE 33
Eastern came away with a seven-point victory over Hoosier Heartland Conference foe Clinton Prairie.
Ella Kantz led the Comets with a second-place finish in 23:18. Also contributing to the Comets’ score were Emily Slaughter (fourth, 25:23), Victoria Leeder (fifth, 25:50), Gracie McClain (seventh, 27:18) and Claire Hubbard (eighth, 27:52).
“We know going in that Clinton Prairie would be a close meet and it was,” coach Ben Cox said. “The girls did a nice job of stepping up to race. Also, it was senior night. [Leeder] is our only senior and is setting a great example of being a leader.”
BOYS XC
EASTERN 26, CL. PRAIRIE 31
Eastern runners finished 1-2-3 to key the Comets’ victory over the visiting Gophers. Brayden Richmond won the meet in 19:48, Caleb Vogl was second (19:52) and Owen Taylor was third (20:15).
Porter Brovont (eighth, 21:58) and T. J. Weeks (14th, 24:50) also scored for the Comets.
“Clinton Prairie has a really good team, and we knew that we had to step up,” Cox said. “ They guys did a great job of doing that.”
