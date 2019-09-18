Kokomo’s Kieran Morrison, center, plays the ball between Logansport defenders Juan Valencia and Abel Leon in the teams’ North Central Conference boys soccer game Tuesday at Kokomo. Morrison had the assist on Kokomo’s goal in a 2-1 loss to Logansport.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kats fall short
Prep roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 18
Logan edges Kokomo in NCC boys soccer
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s boys soccer squad fell by a goal to North Central Conference rival Logansport on Tuesday, dropping a 2-1 decision to the visitors.
Gabriel Araujo Lage scored Kokomo’s goal off an assist from Kieran Morrison. Joey McConnell had a dozen saves for the Kats.
“Their leading scorer scored a goal. I thought we had a good effort defensively,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “Attack-wise, we didn’t create a lot and we struggled to keep possession. I don’t think it was their pressure, it was our lack of composure on the ball. We didn’t keep the ball much when we could have slowed down their attack and limited their opportunities.”
The Kats dropped to 2-7-1 overall and 0-3 in the NCC’s West Division.
EASTERN 9, DELPHI 0
The Comets got a hat trick and an assist from Lance VanMatre, and three assists from Evan Spell in moving to 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
David Price bagged two goals for Eastern (2-5-1 overall), and Lucas Stout, Ethan Henry, Evan Dean and Luke Swartzendruber scored one each. Stout, Swartzendruber and Jared Smith each had an assist, and goalie Kyle McCreary had three saves in the shutout.
“We’ve had struggles getting guys healthy – we’ve got a lot of guys healthy now and we’re playing better as a unit,” Eastern coach John VanMatre said, noting there are still a couple players out with injuries. “It’s nice to get them out on the field together and get some chemistry working the ball around.”
BLACKFORD 9, TAYLOR 5
Sivert Karlsen scored a pair of goals and had an assist for the Titans in a wide-open game at Taylor. Zach Schesser, Noah Merrell and Josh Bowman each scored. Jaylin Reece had two assists and Bowman one. Truman Howerton had 19 saves for Taylor (0-8).
“First half was kind of a struggle for us, we got down 6-1, but [at halftime] we talked about a few things they weren’t doing, they came out in the second half and started doing those. We started getting more pressure going forward,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. The Titans put more passes together and got crosses for attacking chances. “It started to result in some goals.
“I’m more thrilled for my guys than anything. I’ve been telling them they’re so close to having an outburst of goals.”
MAC 4, TRI-CENTRAL 1
Alex Smith scored two goals to lead Maconaquah past visiting Tri-Central.
The Braves led 3-0 at half after Smith’s goals and an own goal. Bryant Teegardin added a goal in the second half.
Teegardin, Zach Snyder and Jackson Jones had an assist apiece for the Braves, who improved to 4-4-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
TAYLOR 5, BLACKFORD 1
Sydnie Boley and Alison Pemberton each had two goals and an assist, and Fallon Shane had a goal and an assist as the Titans pushed their record to 5-4. Brooke McGuire added an assist and goalies Mady Delgado and Whitney Chorrushi each had three saves.
“It was nice having our full team back. We’ve had so many injuries and we finally had everybody back,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. “It was 0-0 at halftime, then we kind of opened the floodgates.”
The Titans held an autism awareness night with a dinner prior to the game.
“The girls really worked to put the time in and get the word out and get everybody here – take time to draw attention to something that’s important,” Mike Shane said. “I’m really proud of them. They’ve been working better, and having everybody back from injury is really going to help.”
LOGAN 4, KOKOMO 3
Kokomo built a 3-1 lead only to see Logansport rally for the win in an NCC match at Logan.
Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said the Kats had a team-wide lack of focus.
“We just weren’t attacking 50-50 balls, we just weren’t putting them on the ground and playing them and we definitely found ourselves on the chase against a team who was energetic and ready to play,” he said. “I felt like we gave only 50 percent and we’d love to see them again because we have so much more to give.”
Maya James scored two goals for the Kats (3-3-1, 0-3 NCC) and Nicole Burdette had a goal and two assists. Kate Mayfield recorded three saves in goal.
OAK HILL 5, EASTERN 1
Heidi Williams scored the Comets’ lone goal in the road loss with Olivia Ellis providing the assist. Eastern keeper Cecilia Roswog had nine saves.
The Comets dropped to 1-7.
TRI-CENTRAL 4, NORTHWESTERN JV 1
Tri-Central beat Northwestern’s JV team 4-1 with Lily Stogdill scoring all four goals. Peighton Oliver had two assists and Abbey Brooks had one.
Also for the Trojans (6-3), Kaylee Beard had three saves.
BOYS TENNIS
KOKOMO 4, JEFF 1
The Wildkats swept singles play and won four straight-set matches on the Lafayette Jeff courts. Jon Callane won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-3, avenging a loss to the same opponent last season. Pablo Ketterer won the No. 2 match 6-2, 6-2. Jackson Richards won the No. 3 match 7-5, 6-0. And Nathanael Elkin and Taylor Duncan won the No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-3.
“Last year that squad beat us 2-3 in a really long final that came down to maybe a couple three-setters,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “For us to go back on the road – they returned the majority of their guys – for us to get a 4-1 win with those going straight sets, I feel good about the progress we made from last year.”
Kokomo went 2-2 in the NCC’s West Division and finished third out of five teams. The Kats and five other teams from across the two divisions will converge Saturday at Muncie Central to determine fifth through 10th place in the league-wide standings.
MAC 3, LAPEL 2
Maconaquah improved to 14-3 with the victory over visiting Lapel.
The Braves picked up a pair of singles points with Mason Yoars winning 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 and Hayden Maiben winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3. The Braves’ other point came at No. 2 doubles where Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays prevailed 6-4, 6-4.
“We added Lapel to our schedule this year because we know they are a solid team that matches up well with us,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Hayden Maiben got us started off right with a quick win at No. 3 singles. Walker Hays and Tyler Thayer did a good job of winning key points in both their first and second sets. Mason Yoars earned our third win [after winning] a close second set. There were some long points and hard-fought-points that Mason earned.
“Cole Borden played one of the best players in the state and several of their games were close.”
McKenna Layden served 23 points to lead Northwestern past visiting Carroll 25-22, 25-10, 25-19 in a match between teams having strong seasons.
The Tigers improved to 18-2 while the Cougars dropped to 15-4.
“Carroll is a well-coached team, who came in with only a few losses,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “McKenna did a great job serving which really gave us some early momentum in each set. The girls are playing well together and keep improving.”
Madison Layden made her usual all-around impact, finishing with 14 kills, 14 digs, seven assists and four blocks. Klair Merrell had 14 kills and six digs, Kendal Rooze had 21 assists, Lexy Robinson had 13 digs, five assists and four kills and McKenna Layden complemented her hot serving with five digs.
Makayla McMains led Carroll with 13 kills. Paige Jones and Kelsey Hammond added six kills apiece. Jones had 12 assists and Adelle May had 10 assists.
MAC 3, SOUTHWOOD 0
Maconaquah improved to 17-3 overall and 5-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with the victory over visiting Southwood (25-17, 25-15, 25-17).
Emily Bowyer floored 10 kills to lead Mac’s attack, Atlanta Huckleby had seven kills and Rafaela Rietz had six. Averi Miller dished 24 assists. Taylor Roesler led the serving with 13 points.
Defensively, Miller had 22 digs, Bowyer had 20 and Lilly Maple had 16. Aubree Dedaker had 15 serve receptions and Bowyer had 12.
WABASH 3, EASTERN 1
After dropping the first set, the visiting Apaches pulled away to win in four (24-26, 25-15, 25-19, 25-14).
“Tough loss,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “We had too many unforced errors and did not put up a block. Grace Kuhlman and Kaylee Weeks did a good job defensively. Allie Bratcher did a nice job also.”
Kuhlman finished with 33 serve receptions and 22 digs. Weeks had 12 service points and 10 digs. Also for the Comets (11-6), McKenzie Cooper had 13 kills, Loralei Evans had 10 kills, 10 serve receptions and eight digs and Makenna Titus chipped in eight serve receptions.
NORTHFIELD 3, PERU 0
The Norse swept the Bengal Tigers 25-20, 25-11, 25-13 in a TRC match.
Peru coach Dennette Roettger noted the Tigers’ errors kept them from building any momentum.
“A week off from games will be a good time to go back to the drawing board and make adjustments in practice to the lineup before they face county rival North Miami next Tuesday at home,” she said.
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 186, M-G 194, EASTBROOK 199
Led by medalist Lucy Quigley, Tipton topped Madison-Grant and Eastbrook at Arbor Trace G.C.
Quigley carded a 41. Emma Crawford backed her with a 44 and the Blue Devils also counted Lacie Logan’s 50 and Amaya Stowers’ 51.
HH 189, EASTERN 200, ALEX 213, TAYLOR 240
Led by medalist Sydni Zebrauskas’ 39, Hamilton Heights won the four-team match on Chippendale’s front nine.
For Taylor, Lilly Parker led with a 53, Emma Good had a 60, Olivia Keith had a 63 and Kayla Martin had a 64.
N’FIELD 189, PERU 199, ROCHESTER 206
Kayla Nance led Peru in its regular-season finale with a 44. Kara Baker (50), Clair Prior (50) and Elaina Sylvain (55) followed for the Bengal Tigers, who finished with a 9-5 record.
