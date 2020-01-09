Kats fall to Millers in girls hoops
Noblesville’s girls basketball team took a 28-18 lead into halftime against Kokomo, then outscored the Kats 30-8 in the second half to post a 58-26 victory at Kokomo Wednesday night.
Natalija Garevska led the Kats with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Chloe McClain added nine points. The Kats (2-13) struggled with turnovers for the second straight game, finishing with 39. As a result Noblesville got off 61 shots while the Kats got just 26.
Ashlynn Shade led Noblesville with (7-11) with 21 points.
Manchester edges Eastern on mat
GREENTOWN – The Manchester wrestling team topped Eastern 40-39 Wednesday night at Eastern.
Ethan Duchateau (120 pounds), Gabe Monize (126), Tallan Morrisett (152), Tytus Morrisett (160), and Brodie Porter (170) each picked up pins for the Comets. Bradie Porter (132) won an 8-6 decision and the Comets picked up a forfeit win.
Peru wrestlers split 2 duals
Peru’s wrestling team beat Northfield 64-18 and fell 43-27 to Wabash in meets on Wednesday.
In the Northfield match, Peru’s Chase Siefert (182 pounds), Quinten Brousseau (285), Trey Sturgill (113), Brayden Gibson (120), and Cameron Barber (138) each won by pin. Zian Constable (195) won a 9-1 major decision. The Bengals won five more matches by forfeit.
Against Wabash, Peru’s Zian Constable (182), Brousseau (285) and Sturgill (113) won by pin, Cameron Barber (145) won a 7-2 decision and the Bengals picked up a forfeit victory.
