Tipton tops Heights in golf match
TIPTON — Led by medalist Kennedy Lancaster, Tipton’s girls golf team defeated Hamilton Heights 207-212 Thursday.
Lancaster shot 44. Tipton also counted Josie Butler’s 47, Lucy Lightfoot’s 54 and Olivia Henderson’s 62.
“Really pleased at our overall growth,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Kennedy had a solid round and I felt Lucy and Olivia made some really good growth over the past week. Certainly nowhere near our ceiling, which makes it more exciting.”
