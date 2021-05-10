Eastern’s boys track and field team won its third straight Hoosier Heartland Conference title Friday night, posting a score of 172 to outdistance the field at Carroll.
Rossville was second (119), Carroll and Clinton Prairie tied for third (77), Delphi was fifth (56), Clinton Central sixth (49), Tri-Central seventh (36), Sheridan eighth (25) and Taylor ninth (6).
The Comets won eight events. Makhai Reed paced the Comets as a quadruple winner. He won the 100-meter dash (:11.44), 200 dash (:23.3) and 400 dash (:54.24) individually, and teamed with Karsen Stiner, Evan Monize and Jaeden Hannah to win the 4x400 (3:40.01).
A.J. Wiles took both throws, winning the discus with an effort of 137 feet, 8 inches, and the shot put at 48-8. Stiner won the 300 hurdles (:44.59). Caleb Vogl won the 800 (2:10.15) and was second in the 3,200. Jayden Eagle was second on the 100, 200 and long jump, and Jaiden Redmann was second in pole vault.
“We started the meet off slow and had some things not go our way in the beginning but sometimes that happens and for our guys to be able to finish strong was encouraging,” Eastern coach Kyle Hannah said. “We were able to start pulling away around the 300 hurdles when Karsen Stiner was able to get a strong victory, followed by Jaeden Hannah stepping in for third place.
“For us to get 16 points in that event and then come back two events later in the 200 meters and pick up 18 was huge for our team. Makhai Reed won the 200 meters and Jayden Eagle finished second. We finished the night with a strong victory in the 4x400 meters.”
HC MEET
Western took second in the 10-team meet at West Lafayette. The host Red Devils won with a score of 158.5 with Western scoring an even 100. Northwestern and Hamilton Heights tied for fourth (63), Tipton was sixth (52) and Cass 10th (6).
Western’s Brayden Curnutt won the 1,600 with a PR (4:33.33). Drew Caldwell won the 800 with a PR (2:02.95) and Cade Shock took third (2:09.01). Daniel Marley was third in shot put (48-10.75). Evan Kretz was third in the discus (146-5). Pete Bradshaw was third in the 400 with a PR (:53.27). Curnutt (10:15.94) and Joseph Packard (10:18.8) went 2-3 in the 3,200. And Caldwell was third in pole vault with a PR (12-6).
Western’s team of Curnutt, Bradshaw, Shock and Caldwell won the 4x800 relay (8:33.18).
“I think a lot of people underestimate how difficult it is to win in this conference,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “Overall, I think we performed pretty well but West Lafayette has a great program. They were really good in the events where we weren’t.
“Brayden and Drew won the two best races of the day. Both were patient and executed near flawless race strategies to out-kick the pre-race favorites from West Lafayette.”
Northewstern’s A’Marion Conyers was second in the high jump (5-10). And the team of Max Garro, Hunter Mohr, Caden Gaier and Conyers was third in the 4x400 relay (3:41.89).
Tipton’s Nathan Leap won the 110 hurdles (:15.63). Evan Long won the 3,200 (10:13.39) and was third in the 1,600 (4:36.38). And Jackson Money was third in high jump (5-6).
NCC MEET
Kokomo took third at the North Central Conference meet at Lafayette Jeff, scoring 71.5 points. Harrison was the champion with a score of 187.5.
Isaac Elkin had a big day, scoring top three finishes in three events. He took second in the pole vault, clearing 11-6. Elkin took third in both hurdle events with PRs in each, finishing the 110 hurdles in :15.63 and the 300 hurdles in :42.28.
R.J. Oglesby was second in the high jump with a PR of 5-10. Collin Keesling was runner-up in the 3,200 in 10:18.12. Ta’Shy Stewart was third in the long jump. And Bryan Stoltzfus took third in the 1,600.
“I am proud of how this team competed in the NCC Friday night, when most didn’t think they would place high,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said. “The boys pulled together and, in many cases, worked together to do their best and place high to help the team. We only had four seniors compete, with the other 15 members all underclassmen. I am very excited to see this team compete this week, in the postseason and in the future as we are learning and growing every day.”
HHC MEET
Eastern finished second at the league meet at Carroll with a score of 93.5. The host Cougars took the title.
Olivia Foland won the pole vault competition for the Comets. Cecelia Roswog was second in discus. Ella Kantz was second in the 3,200 and teamed with Alesia Rummel, Clara Williams and Emily Slaughter to take second in the 4x800 relay.
“We scored in every event except one, and we were able to get second, third or fourth places in many events,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “It was a great overall team effort. We were fourth two years ago, so it is nice to see the team improve. Very proud of the girls.”
Taylor’s Makala Pfefferkorn was a triple winner. She swept the 100 hurdles (:16.0) and 300 hurdles (:48.16) and also won the long jump (16-2 1/4).
HC MEET
Northwestern finished fourth in the 10-team Hoosier Conference meet with a score of 68 for the top finish of a local squad. Cass was fifth (62), Western sixth (60) and Tipton 10th (15). Host school West Lafayette won with a score of 125.5.
Northwestern’s Joan Easter was a triple winner. She won the long jump (18-0.25), 100 dash (:12.93) and the 200 (:26.58). Catie Smith won the pole vault (10-6). And Hannah Moore was second in the 3,200 with a PR (11:33.41).
“I am so impressed with how well our ladies were able to make it through such a long day, physically and mentally,” NW coach Amanda Hueston said. “Waking up early for a school day filled with fun Friday quizzes and tests, then driving straight to conference to compete until after 11 p.m. is an exhausting day. These girls were champs and did it with composure.”
Cass’ Averi Parker swept the throws. She won the shot put (36-3) and Haley Miller was second (33-11), and Parker won discus (127-07). Liberty Scott was third in the 100 hurdles (:17.38) and third in the 300 hurdles (:50.96).
Western’s Chase Hayes was second in long jump with a school-record leap of 17-0.25. In addition, Hayes was third in the 100 (:13.33) and third in the 400 (1:02.11).
The team of Madison Parr, Olivia Shoemaker, Destiny Herr and Lauren Bradley was third in the 4x800 relay (10:46.54). And the team of Parr, Kourtney Lechner, Lainey Scott and Lacy Rathbun was third in the 4x400 (4:31.99).
Tipton’s team of Hannah Comstock, Halina Baranowski, Ceah Campbell and Ashlyn Vehikite took third in the 4x100 relay (:53.64).
NCC MEET
Kokomo took sixth in the conference with a score of 42 at the NCC meet at Lafayette Jeff.
Julynne Spidell’s effort went a long way toward Kokomo’s score as she took first place in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Keihera Lang was third in the high jump.
