Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian basketball standout Caleb Furst on Monday announced his commitment to play at Purdue. He made the announcement on social media.
Furst is a 6-foot-10, 215-pound junior forward. He is the first commitment in coach Matt Painter’s 2021 recruiting class.
Furst, who is considered one of the top juniors in the state and the country, is averaging 22.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocked shots per game for Blackhawk Christian, which is 20-3 and ranked No. 2 in Class 2A. Furst helped lead the Braves to the 2019 Class A state championship.
