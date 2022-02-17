WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue beat Illinois 70-54 in a Big Ten women's basketball game Thursday night in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers outscored the Illini 18-7 in the third quarter, highlighted by an 8-0 run, to take control.
The game featured former Northwestern High School teammates Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic.
Layden started for Purdue and played a team-high 35:45. The Boiler sophomore guard made her biggest impact on defense where she held Illinois leading scorer Aaliyah Nye to just four points. Layden had a cold shooting night, but finished with five points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Bostic started for Illinois and played 33:12. The Illini sophomore forward scored six points, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished an assist and blocked a shot. Bostic averages a Big Ten-best 11.9 rebounds per game.
Purdue improved to 15-11 overall and 6-9 in the Big Ten while Illinois dropped to 6-16 and 1-10. Purdue swept the teams' season series.
