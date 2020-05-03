BUTLER, Penn. — Ethan Morton is a point guard living inside a big man’s frame.
The Butler, Pennsylvania, senior stands 6-foot-6 with a 6-10 wing span and has the ball skills and mental approach to set up his teammates before thinking about shooting.
His hybrid game helped him earn a full ride to Purdue, lift Butler High School to its first district title in nearly 30 years and net Player of the Year honors on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 6A All-State team.
“He has a unique skill set with his size,” said Butler coach Matt Clement. “He’s a winner, and he just makes everybody on the court better. He’s been that way since he was in second grade.”
Morton was named Pennsylvania Player of the Year by Gatorade and Maxpreps.com after averaging 23.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists as a senior. He scored a school-record 2,198 points, 33 in a triple-double performance against top rival Pine-Richland.
“The first time I saw him, he was in second grade, and I said I’ve never seen anything like him,” said Clement, “and I still haven’t.”
Morton is a repeat first-team all-state selection.
