WEST LAFAYETTE — Defensive tackle Prince James Boyd announced his commitment to Purdue on social media Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Boyd comes to the Boilermakers from Independence Community College in Kansas. He is eligible to play in the 2021 season.
Boyd spent the 2019 season at Central Connecticut State where he redshirted before transferring to Independence.
Purdue made bolstering its defensive front a priority. Boyd joins Joseph Anderson (South Carolina) and Damarjhe Lewis (Indiana) as newcomers.
