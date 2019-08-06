Purdue's football team on Tuesday picked up a 2020 commitment from Christian Gonzalez, a highly regarded defensive back from The Colony High School in the Dallas suburbs.
The Rivals.com four-star recruit picked Purdue over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Mississippi and many others.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Gonzalez has strong ties to Purdue. Former Purdue QB David Blough is his brother-in-law. Blough wed Gonzalez's sister, Melissa, this spring.
Gold and Black Illustrated reported Gonzalez is Purdue's 17th commitment for the 2020 class.
