MUNICH — The Purdue men's basketball team hammered BG Hessing 92-57 on Thursday to improve to 2-0 on its summer European tour.
Freshman Myles Colvin led Purdue with 16 points and redshirt freshman Camden Heide backed him with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-land.
Trey Kaufman-Renn added 15 points and eight rebounds, Fletcher Loyer had 13 points and four assists and Braden Smith dished 11 assists. In two games in Europe, Smith 23 assists against five turnovers.
Purdue big man Zach Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, is not with the team. He is playing with the Canadian national team this summer.
Purdue will take on SKN St. Polten in St. Polten, Austria, at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.