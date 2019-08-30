Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm is hoping lessons learned by returning players from last season will carry over into the start of 2019.
The Boilermakers started the 2018 campaign 0-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less. Purdue regrouped by winning five of its next six games, including upsetting No. 2 Ohio State, and reached a bowl game for the second straight season.
Brohm said he’s looking for a mature mindset from his team when Purdue opens its season tonight at Nevada (9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).
“Last year, we got off to a rough start, didn’t finish the season the way we wanted to,” Brohm said at his weekly news conference Monday. “We have a lot to prove.”
Led by sophomore receiver and 2018 All-American Rondale Moore, Purdue has enough dynamic playmakers on offense to score points in bunches. The concerns for the Boilermakers center around depth and inexperience on the offensive line and on defense. There are 15 redshirt freshmen on Purdue’s two-deep depth chart.
“I’m sure we’re going to have a few more mistakes,” Brohm said. “That comes with the inexperience. It’s been our job as coaches and players all spring and summer and fall to get them ready to go, put pressure on them, let them know that Game 1 should have been the first scrimmage, Game 2 should have been the second scrimmage. Every day you have to be performing your best. Hopefully, we’ve done that to a certain degree.”
Fifth-year senior Elijah Sindelar will start at quarterback, replacing David Blough, who started most of last season. Sindelar has made nine career starts, including one last season, passing for 2,547 career yards with 20 TDs and 13 interceptions.
“Elijah wants to be a great quarterback here for Purdue,” Brohm said. “We’re looking forward to watching him play this year. I think he understands he’s done some very good things here and a few things he has to work on. The things to work on: Interceptions, ball security, take care of the football.”
Purdue enters its season opener somewhat banged up. Senior running back Tario Fuller is questionable after suffering a broken jaw in camp, while senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, still recovering from offseason knee surgery, is doubtful. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson has had a good camp and could end up starting for Neal inside.
“Lawrence is definitely making good strides,” Brohm said. “See how he competes on game days. Showing us good things in practice but has to make sure he becomes more consistent and disruptive on everything he does.”
Freshman defensive end George Karlaftis has had a strong camp and has a chance to be an impact pass rusher for the Boilermakers this season.
Nevada, whose most notable alum is former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, finished last season 8-5, including a win over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl. Led by coach Jay Norvell, a former All-Big Ten defensive back from Iowa, the Wolfpack return 16 starters. One player Purdue will need to key on is Nevada sophomore running back Toa Taua, who rushed for 872 yards to earn Mountain West Conference freshman of the year honors last season.
Brohm had the Boilermakers leave a day early to get acclimated to the altitude in Reno, Nevada, which is 4,506 feet. The third-year Purdue coach made calls to coaches on a number of teams who have played there.
“We’re aware of what we’re getting into,” Brohm said. “That’s one reason we’re going out a little bit early, to make sure we get adjusted, to make sure we get a feel of the temperature and the heat, the altitude, the air level, all those things so that when we step on the field [tonight], it’s just playing football.”
