Purdue men’s basketball team picked up a graduate transfer over the weekend as Southern Illinois guard Lance Jones committed to the Boilermakers.
A four-year starter at SIU, Jones scored 1,514 points during his time with the Salukis. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 13.8 points, 2.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game and received All-Missouri Valley Conference third-team honors.
Jones’ 3-point shooting has been up and down with a high of 42% as a sophomore and a low of 28% as a senior.
Jones provides experience to a Boiler backcourt consisting of rising sophomores Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and incoming freshman Myles Colvin.
Brandon Newman entered the transfer portal earlier in the week.
