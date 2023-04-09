Southern Illinois Loyola Chicago Basketball

Southern Illinois guard Lance Jones, center, passes the ball through Loyola Chicago defenders during the first half of a game on Feb. 26, 2021, in Chicago.

 Shafkat Anowar | The Associated Press

Purdue men’s basketball team picked up a graduate transfer over the weekend as Southern Illinois guard Lance Jones committed to the Boilermakers.

A four-year starter at SIU, Jones scored 1,514 points during his time with the Salukis. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 13.8 points, 2.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game and received All-Missouri Valley Conference third-team honors.

Jones’ 3-point shooting has been up and down with a high of 42% as a sophomore and a low of 28% as a senior.

Jones provides experience to a Boiler backcourt consisting of rising sophomores Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and incoming freshman Myles Colvin.

Brandon Newman entered the transfer portal earlier in the week.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video