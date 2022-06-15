Utah transfer David Jenkins has committed to the Purdue men’s basketball team, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Jenkins has one year of eligibility left after playing his first two seasons at South Dakota State, a season at UNLV, and last season at Utah.
He averaged 8.5 points per game and 1.7 rebounds last season at Utah while playing a career-low 19.1 minutes per game. He averaged 14.8 ppg as a junior at UNLV. And in his time at South Dakota State, he averaged 19.7 ppg as a sophomore and 16.1 as a freshman. For his career he’s connected on 41.3% on 3-pointers.
“I chose Purdue because for my last year I wanted to go to the best position possible,” Jenkins said to website On3. “My dreams and aspiration shave been in sight all throughout my being in the [transfer] portal this time around and I feel as if they give me the best chance of doing that. At this particular point in my life, going to a school where I can at least put my foot in the door and give myself an opportunity to play in the NBA is very essential to me and I believe Purdue does that.
“[Purdue coach] Matt Painter shows every sign of a loyal, consistent and honest guy. Purdue is very consistent in winning, and in all honestly, it feels like home.”
The Boilermakers finished 29-8 overall last season and 14-6 in the Big Ten. They have a void to fill at point guard. Leading scorer Jaden Ivey declared for the NBA draft following a standout season that saw him named to the All-American second team, and Eric Hunter Jr. transferred to Butler for his final season.
Also expected to contest for time at point guard are junior Ethan Morton and freshmen Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.
