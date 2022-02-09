No. 3-ranked Purdue, fresh off a big victory over No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday, visits Michigan on Thursday for a rescheduled Big Ten game.
Purdue and Michigan will meet for the second time in a span of six days after the Boilermakers edged the Wolverines 82-76 on Feb. 5 in Mackey Arena. It’s the quickest regular-season turnaround against a Big Ten team in Purdue history.
Purdue beat Illinois 84-68 Tuesday at Mackey Arena to move into a share of the Big Ten lead. Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin are all 10-3 in league play.
Jaden Ivey led the Boilers in Tuesday’s win. He scored 26 points, including 22 in the second half when the Boilers pulled away. He went 10 of 17 from the field, dished six assists and grabbed four rebounds.
“One thing Matt’s done of late is to quit screwing around, get the ball to Ivey and get everyone out of the way,” Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood said, referring to Purdue coach Matt Painter. “Anyone who doesn’t know what a pro looks like, that’s what they look like.”
Over his last three games, Ivey is averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He has scored 21 or more points in four straight games.
Purdue (21-3 overall) now faces Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten). The Boilers’ victory over the Wolverines on Feb. 5 snapped Michigan’s five-game winning streak in the teams’ series.
The Boilermakers have won six straight Big Ten games. The streak is the sixth-longest win streak in Big Ten play under coach Matt Painter.
