WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s football program on Monday announced defensive coordinator Nick Holt will not return for the 2020 season. Holt, 57, came to the Boilermakers with coach Jeff Brohm in 2017.
Purdue’s defense struggled this season, ranking near the bottom in the Big Ten in rushing defense (192.5 yards per game), passing defense (243.8 ypg), total defense (436.3 ypg) and scoring defense (30.6 ppg). Injuries played a role in the struggles.
