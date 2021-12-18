Boiler-bound QB is Mr. Football
Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen on Friday won Indiana Mr. Football.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound gunslinger led the Titans to a 14-1 record and the Class 3A state championship. The Purdue signee completed 263 of 383 pass attempts (68.7%) for 4,253 yards with 58 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Allen finished his career as the state’s all-time leader in TD passes with 149. He ranks No. 2 in all-time passing yards with 11,918.
Allen is Gibson Southern’s first Mr. Football winner. He is the first Purdue recruit to win it since Markell Jones of Columbus East in 2014.
Center Grove defensive end Caden Curry, an Ohio State recruit, finished second in voting by Indiana Football Coaches Association members.
Purdue BB adds ‘23 commitment
Former McCutcheon boys basketball point guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn announced his commitment to Purdue on Thursday.
Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 21 points per game as a freshman with the Mavericks in the 2019-20 season. He transferred to Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah prior to his sophomore season and now is a junior at the academy.
Gibbs-Lawhorn joins Heritage Christian’s Myles Colvin in Purdue’s 2023 recruiting class.
