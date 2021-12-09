• MATCHUP: No. 1 Purdue (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers (4-4, 0-1).
• TIME: 7 p.m. Thursday
• TELEVISION: BTN
• FAST FACT: The Boilermakers are looking to snap a three-game skid to Rutgers and are looking to win at Rutgers for the first time since Feb. 3, 2018. The three-game losing streak to Rutgers is the third-longest active losing streak to a Big Ten opponent.
• UNBEATEN SO FAR: A win tonight would give Purdue just its fifth 9-0 start since 1940, joining the 1992-93, 1993-94, 2009-10 and 2015-16 seasons. The best start in school history is 14-0 (1993-94 and 2009-10).
• HOT SHOOTERS: Purdue is one of just two teams nationally that is shooting at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 75% from the free throw line. (Colorado State is the other.)
• DID YOU KNOW? The Purdue offense has scored 90.5 points per game, the fourth-highest figure in Division I. Rutgers has only averaged 65.6 points per game, which ranks 214th nationally.
• PAINT BY NUMBERS: Purdue coach Matt Painter needs one win to tie Branch McCracken and Bo Ryan (364) for sixth on the list for overall career wins by Big Ten coaches. He needs one win to tie Jud Heathcote (182) for seventh on the list for career wins in Big Ten games only.
