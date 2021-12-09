PITTSBURGH — Purdue's volleyball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight following a five-set victory over BYU on Thursday. The No. 6-seeded Boilermakers fended off four match points in the final set as they rallied from down 14-10 to win the decisive set 18-16.
The final scoreline was 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16.
In the final set, No. 11-seeded BYU held a 14-10 lead when Purdue ripped off a 6-1 run to take the lead. Grace Cleveland's kill ignited the run and libero Jena Otec served two straight aces to build momentum. Following a 16-all tie, Caitlyn Newton's kill put Purdue ahead 17-16. Match point came on a block assist by Raven Colvin and Emma Ellis.
Purdue (26-6) advances to face No. 3-seeded Pittsburgh (29-3) in the regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday. Pitt is the regional host. BYU finished 30-2.
Purdue is making its second straight Elite Eight appearance. Last season, Kentucky beat Purdue 3-0 en route to the Wildcats winning the national title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.