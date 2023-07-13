Brownsburg basketball standout Kanon Catchings is leaving the school to play his senior season at Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based organization that functions as an accredited private high school and basketball league.
A Purdue recruit and a five-star prospect, Catchings averaged 17.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a junior. He exploded for 39 points in Brownsburg’s victory over Kokomo in the title game of the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament.
Had Catchings returned, Brownsburg (22-5 in 2022-23) had the makings of being a 2024 Class 4A state contender, and Catchings would have been in the Mr. Basketball conversation.
“This was a hard decision for him,” his mother, Tauja Catchings, said in an Indy Star story. “He had a phenomenal option of playing at Brownsburg with the teammates and coaches there he’s known for a long time. He has a brother who is coming up in eighth grade. There were a lot of prep schools reaching out in the last year or so, but he wasn’t interested in them because Brownsburg was such a good option.”
Overtime Elite drew notice last month when players and twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson were top-five picks in the NBA draft.
OTE offers student-athletes two options. They can accept a $100,000 minimum salary from the school, which means they must forgo NCAA eligibility. Or they can remain amateurs so they can play in college, with the organization offering scholarships to help them pay their college tuition. Catchings is taking the latter option, per the Star’s story.
