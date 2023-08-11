ST. POLTEN, Austria — The Purdue men's basketball team breezed past SKN St. Polten 108-45 to improve to 3-0 on its European exhibition tour.
The Boilermakers jumped to a 15-0 lead and cruised from there. It was 33-5 after one quarter, 61-18 at halftime and 84-37 after three quarters.
Mason Gillis led Purdue with 19 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn made 8 of 9 shots and scored 17 points, Myles Colvin had 15 points and Caleb Furst and Will Berg each had 13. Berg grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Point guard Braden Smith dished 11 assists and now has 34 assists against just five turnovers in the three games.
Purdue big man Zach Edey, the reigning National Player of the Year, is not with the team. He is playing with the Canadian national team this summer.
The Boilermakers will play BK Brno in the Czech Republic on Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
