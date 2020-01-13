The Big Ten Conference on Monday named Purdue forward Trevion Williams and Minnesota center Daniel Oturu as its players of the week.
Williams recorded career highs in points (36) and rebounds (20) in a loss to Michigan, becoming the first Purdue player since 1971 to have a 35-point and 20-rebound game. He followed with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists (leader in all categories) in Purdue’s 71-42 win over No. 8 Michigan State.
He shot 23-of-42 from the field in the two games.
