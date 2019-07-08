HERAKLION, Greece — Purdue men’s basketball player Trevion Williams helped Team USA win the gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Championships.
The U.S. beat Mali 93-79 Sunday in the gold-medal game. Williams had seven points, seven rebounds and two assists off the bench.
The U.S. went 7-0 in the tournament. Williams, a 6-foot-9, 270-pound center, averaged 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Kansas State’s Bruce Weber, a former Purdue assistant, coached the squad.
Williams is heading into his sophomore season at Purdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.