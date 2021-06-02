The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced that Purdue and North Carolina State will face each other in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12, in Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
The showcase will boast a quadruple-header featuring Florida vs. Maryland, Purdue vs. North Carolina State, Iona vs. Yale and Fordham vs. Miami.
The contest is the third announced game for the Boilermakers after it was revealed the Boilermakers will play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 20-21, in Uncasville, Connecticut. Purdue will take on North Carolina and either Tennessee or Villanova in that event.
Purdue was scheduled to play West Virginia in the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
North Carolina State leads the all-time series by a 4-1 margin, but Purdue won the last meeting, a 66-61 decision in the 2014 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Purdue has never played in Brooklyn, but owns a 14-11 all-time record in New York City. Purdue last played in New York City in the 2018 Big Ten Tournament (runner-up) and the 2016 Jimmy V Classic (def. Arizona State 97-64). All of those games were in Madison Square Garden.
