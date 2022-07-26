The Purdue men’s basketball team will face West Virginia in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy on Thanksgiving Day at 10 p.m. ET at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. The game will be televised by ESPN2.
The winner of that contest will face the winner of Gonzaga and Portland State in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 25. The championship and placing games will be played on Sunday, Nov. 27.
The other side of the bracket pits Duke vs. Oregon State and Florida against Xavier.
Purdue leads WVU in their all-time series by a 7-1 margin. The two teams have played four times since New Year’s Day in 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.