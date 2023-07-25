LAHAINA, Hawaii — Purdue and reigning national player of the year Zach Edey will open the Maui Invitational against Gonzaga.
The other opening-round matchups in the bracket released on Tuesday are Tennessee vs. Syracuse, Kansas vs. host Chaminade, and UCLA vs. Marquette.
The bracket sets up a potential semifinal matchup between the Jayhawks and Bruins, who have a combined 15 national titles. Kansas, which added Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson during the offseason, has won the Maui Invitational twice.
Gonzaga returns for the first time since winning the 2018 title.
Purdue beat Gonzaga 84-66 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament last season.
Edey, the 2023 Associated Press national player of the year, considered leaving for the NBA before deciding to return to the Boilermakers.
The Nov. 20-22 tournament will be the second straight at Lahaina Civic Center after the pandemic forced the bracket off the islands. Arizona won last year's title.
