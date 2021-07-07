The Purdue men's basketball program celebrated plenty of good news Wednesday.
Internationally, Purdue players Caleb Furst, Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey continued their strong play in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Latvia. In the round of 16, Furst and Ivey helped the U.S. blast South Korea 132-60 while Edey helped Canada beat Puerto Rico 86-56.
Back home, Purdue coach Matt Painter picked up a verbal commitment from Heritage Christian rising junior Myles Colvin. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard/forward is the son of former Boiler football great Rosevelt Colvin and brother of incoming Boiler volleyball freshman Raven Colvin.
At the U-19 World Cup, Furst scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds and Ivey scored 11 points and dished three assists in the Americans' runaway victory and Edey had 10 points and eight rebounds in the Canadians' win.
In Friday's quarterfinal round, Canada is matched against Spain and the U.S. is matched against Senegal. The winners of those two games will meet in Saturday's semifinal round.
The other quarterfinals are Lithuania vs. France, and Serbia vs. Argentina.
Through four games at the tourney, Ivey is averaging a team-high 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game and Furst is averaging 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds for the 4-0 Americans. Edey is producing 13.5 points and a tourney-best 14.0 rebounds for the 4-0 Canadians. Both teams went 3-0 in pool play.
The U.S. has a deep and explosive roster. The Americans are averaging 100.5 points, with 10 players averaging at least 6.0 points.
Ivey and Edey are heading into their sophomore years at Purdue while Furst is an incoming freshman. Ivey is a 6-4 guard, Edey is a 7-3 center and Furst is a 6-10 forward. Furst was Indiana's 2021 Mr. Basketball.
COLVIN COMMITS
Myles Colvin averaged 18.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore for Heritage Christian. He also held early offers from Indiana, Butler and Tulane.
Myles Colvin's commitment continues Painter's strong in-state recruiting in recent classes. The Boilers landed Eric Hunter (Indianapolis Tindley) in 2018, Brandon Newman (Valparaiso), Mason Gillis (New Castle) and Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville) in 2019, Ivey (Mishawaka Marian/LaPorte LaLumiere) in 2020 and Furst (Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Silver Creek) and Brian Waddell (Carmel) in 2021.
In addition, Fletcher Loyer (Homestead) and Braden Smith (Westfield) are committed for 2022.
