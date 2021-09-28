Purdue's volleyball team is up to No. 4 in this week's AVCA national rankings. Texas is No. 1, Pittsburgh is No. 2, Louisville is No. 3 and Purdue and Wisconsin round out the top five.
It's Purdue highest ranking in program history.
The Boilermakers are 10-1 overall, with their lone loss coming to Louisville. The Boilers are 2-0 in the Big Ten following victories over then-No. 3 Ohio State and Indiana over the weekend.
Purdue beat Indiana 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) for its 18th straight win in the rivalry series. The Boilers own a 73-34 lead in the all-time series.
Purdue hosts Illinois on Friday and Rutgers on Saturday.
