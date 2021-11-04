WEST LAFAYETTE — No. 7-ranked Purdue rolled past Indianapolis 86-64 in a men’s basketball exhibition game Thursday night at Mackey Arena.
Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 20 points. Jaden Ivey scored 12 points, Caleb Furst and Brandon Newman had 11 points apiece and Trevion Williams had 10 points.
Williams also had six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one blocked shot. Edey had five rebounds and Edey and Furst had two blocked shots apiece. Sasha Stefanovic had four assists.
The Boilers spread the playing time around with 10 different players logging at least 17 minutes, and none more than 25 minutes.
Cory Miller Jr. led the NCAA D-II Greyhounds with 14 points.
Purdue hosts Bellarmine on Tuesday to begin the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.