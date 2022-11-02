WEST LAFAYETTE — Zach Edey scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures as Purdue rolled past Truman State in its lone exhibition game, 102-57, Wednesday at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers trailed early 14-9, but outscored Truman State 93-43 over the final 36 minutes. Purdue led 50-28 at halftime.
Trey Kaufman-Renn had 15 points for Purdue, Brandon Newman had 13, David Jenkins had 12 and Caleb Furst had 11. Fletcher Loyer had six assists and Jenkins had five.
Next up for Purdue is its season opener vs. Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Mackey Arena.
