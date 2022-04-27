WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue women's basketball team received a double dose of good news this week.
First, Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year Caitlyn Harper announced she is joining the Boilermakers as a transfer. The 6-foot-1 forward led the WAC in scoring at 17.8 points per game and shot 53% from the field.
The Wisconsin native spent the last four years at Cal Baptist. She has two years of eligibility remaining.
Next, 5-11 point guard Jeanae Terry announced she's returning to the Boilermakers. She had put her name in the transfer portal earlier in the month.
Terry averaged 7.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and a team-high 5.7 assists in 2021-22, which was her first season at Purdue after starting her career at Illinois. The Detroit native recorded two triple-doubles.
Purdue went 17-15 with a WNIT appearance last season. Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden, a sophomore guard, scored a team-high 11.6 points. The Boilers will return their five primary starters — Layden, Terry, guard Abbey Ellis, guard Cassidy Harden and forward Rickie Woltman.
