Purdue's women's basketball team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end, falling 79-66 to Iowa on Thursday at Mackey Arena.
The Boilermakers held the Hawkeyes to their first game without a 3-pointer since 2018.
Monika Czinano scored 27 points and Caitlin Clark scored 24 points to lead Iowa.
Abbey Ellis led Purdue with 18 points. Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal for Purdue.
While Layden and Purdue held Clark to just 10 points from the field on 5-of-14 shooting and 0-for-6 from behind the arc, the nation’s leading scorer did her work at the line, going 14-of-16, the most makes by a Purdue opponent since 2012. Iowa was 27-of-30 on the night from the line.
