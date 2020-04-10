Purdue's women's basketball team is adding 5-foot-7 guard Brooke Moore, who is transferring from Auburn. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining. If the NCAA adopts the one-time transfer rule later this spring, she would be immediately eligible to play next season.
Moore averaged 8.6 points per game and shot 25% from 3-point range while starting 17 games as a sophomore for Auburn.
Purdue also landed a 2021 commitment from Lawrence North guard Jayla Smith. She hit five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 points in LN's 59-56 victory over Northwestern in the Class 4A state title game.
