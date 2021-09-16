WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue women's basketball coach Sharon Versyp on Thursday announced her retirement effective immediately.
Versyp is stepping down one year ahead of schedule and one month after a university investigation into her treatment of players became public.
Katie Gearlds, who was named Versyp’s successor in late March and was scheduled to serve as the Boilermakers' associate head coach in 2021-22, will take over the program immediately.
Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden plays for the Boilers. She is a sophomore. Layden's sister, McKenna, a junior at Northwestern, has committed to play for Gearlds and the Boilers.
Versyp compiled a 301-192 record in 15 seasons at Purdue. She led the Boilermakers to NCAA Elite Eight appearances in 2007 and '09 and Big Ten Tournament titles in 2007, '08, '12 and '13. She is the program's all-time winningest coach.
Purdue hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2017.
An Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Versyp closes out a 25-year coaching career with a 418-257 record. She coached at Maine for five seasons and at Indiana for one season before replacing Kristy Curry as Purdue's coach.
Versyp first came to Purdue in 1984-85 as a player. Over four seasons, all as a starter, Versyp totaled 1,565 points, 418 assists and 194 steals. She was Purdue's 1988 Athlete of the Year.
"Coaching at my alma mater has been the greatest honor of my professional life," Versyp said. "My purpose has always been to teach life skills through basketball: respect, hard work, discipline, selflessness, what it means to be part of a team."
Gearlds, a former Boilermaker All-American who played one season under Versyp, becomes the eighth coach in program history. Gearlds led Marian University to back-to-back NAIA national championships in 2016 and '17 and compiled a 228-50 record over eight seasons.
