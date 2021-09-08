The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday announced its conference basketball games. For the fourth straight season, each men's team will play 20 conference games.
Purdue opens league play at home against Iowa on Friday, Dec. 3. Six days later, Purdue closes out the Big Ten's opening week at Rutgers on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Following a home game with Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 3, Purdue will play four of its next five games on the road at Penn State (Jan. 8), Michigan (Jan. 11), Illinois (Jan. 17) and Indiana (Jan. 20). The lone home game sandwiched in there comes against Nebraska on Friday, Jan. 14.
After a home game with Northwestern (Sunday, Jan. 23) and road game at Iowa (Jan. 27), Purdue will then have four of its next five games at home, entering a crucial stretch against the league's best in the hunt for a Big Ten title.
The Boilermakers will host Ohio State (Sunday, Jan. 30), travel to Minnesota (Feb. 5), then host Michigan (Saturday, Feb. 5), Illinois (Thursday, Feb. 10) and Maryland on Super Bowl Sunday (Sunday, Feb. 13). Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois and Maryland are all expected to be contenders for the Big Ten title.
Three of Purdue's next four games will be on the road after that stretch, beginning at Northwestern (Feb. 16). Rutgers comes to town on Sunday, February 20, before road games at Michigan State (Feb. 26) and Wisconsin (March 1).
Purdue ends the regular season by hosting Indiana on Saturday, March 5.
Times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
The Big Ten Tournament will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, from March 9 to 13.
