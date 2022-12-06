The Big Ten Conference on Monday honored Purdue junior Zach Edey and freshman Fletcher Loyer for their roles in two Boilermaker victories last week. Edey was named co-Player of the Week and Floyer won Freshman of the Week.
Both won the awards the previous week too. It marks the first time in Big Ten history that the same teammates earned Player and Freshman of the Week accolades in consecutive weeks. They were named previously after leading the Boilermakers to the Phil Knight Legacy championship with victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke.
Edey won co-Player of the Week award after averaging 28.0 points and 15.0 rebounds per game in wins over Florida State and Minnesota. Against the Gophers, he scored 31 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. He became the first Boilermaker to have at least 31 points and 22 rebounds in a game since Terry Dischinger in February 1962.
Loyer averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 assists per game in the two victories. He went the week without a turnover and now ranks 10th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.00) and is averaging 12.4 points and 3.0 assists per game.
Loyer had 20 points and eight assists against Minnesota, becoming the first Purdue freshman since Bruce Parkinson on March 10, 1973, to record 20 points and eight assists in a game.
The No. 4-ranked Boilermakers host Hofstra on Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.
