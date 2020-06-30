WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue’s women’s basketball team will have to play the 2020-21 season without senior guard Karissa McLaughlin.
The Boilermakers announced Monday that the 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball winner will undergo season-ending ankle surgery this month. She will take a redshirt year.
McLaughlin has been a mainstay in Purdue’s lineup since joining the program, starting 94 of her 98 career games. The Homestead product scored 10.4 points per game as a freshman, 15.0 as a sophomore and 13.1 as a junior. She needs seven 3-pointers to overtake Courtney Moses’ 240 triples for the career program record.
More than a scorer, McLaughlin is just the fifth player in program history to dish more than 100 assists in each of her first three seasons.
“Sitting out this season will be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face in my life,” she said in a story on Purdue’s website. “I keep reminding myself that God has a plan and a reason for everything. I’ve stayed focused on the positives. I am going to do everything I can to be at 100% for [the 2021-22] season. I will dedicate all my energy into my new role and offer any support I can to help this team win. I have all the confidence in the world in my teammates and know that we’re going to do big things this year.”
McLaughlin’s injury means the Boilers have to replace their top three scorers from last season. All-Big Ten first-team selection Ae’Rianna Harris (13.5 ppg) and Dominique Oden (12.9) completed their eligibility.
Northwestern’s Madison Layden is one of Purdue’s top recruits. The 6-foot-1 guard is a candidate to fill at least some of McLaughlin’s minutes.
