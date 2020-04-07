One day after Purdue announced 7-foot-3 center Matt Harms was transferring, Haarms posted a message on his Instagram account Tuesday.
“I will forever have nothing but love for the school and the program, but I believe this is the best decision for my personal journey. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for making this time truly special. To the fans, thank you for your wavering support every single year and I hope that you can respect my decision," he wrote.
Haarms averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and blocked a team-best 57 shots in the 2019-20 season. He lost his starting spot in the second half of the season.
As a graduate transfer, Haarms will be eligible to play in the 2020-21 season.
Purdue coach Matt Painter said Monday was the first time Haarms brought up the topic of leaving the program.
“He just simply said he wasn’t happy, and he wanted more,” Painter said Tuesday in a Lafayette J&C story. “We didn’t elaborate from that. That’s his choice. You have the right if you’re not happy to go somewhere else.
“If you’re not happy, I don’t want people to be in our program who aren’t happy. It doesn’t work that way.”
