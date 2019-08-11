Quigley is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Lucy Quigley
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Quigley led the Blue Devils during a busy opening week. First, she posted a 1-under 71 and a third-place finish in Lafayette Jeff's invite at Battle Creek G.C. Next, she was medalist in a pair of nine-hole invites, shooting a 1-over 37 in West Lafayette's invite at Purdue's Allen-Ackerman G.C. and a 3-over 40 in Benton Central's invite at Oak Grove G.C. She helped Tipton win the WL invite title. Quigley capped the week with 4-over 77 and fifth-place finish in Kokomo's invite at Chippendale G.C.
